Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 2nd, 2021

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on August 2nd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (833) 968-2211 in the United States or +1 (778) 560-2896 from international locations. The Conference ID is 6062407. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in August and September with the financial community:

Keybanc’s Technology Leadership Forum

Anshul Sadana, COO

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 11:20am ET / 8:20am PT

Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Citi 2021 Global Technology Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics, and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Charles Yager, 408-547-5892

Product and Investor Advocacy

cyager@arista.com

or

Chuck Elliott, 408-547-5549

Business and Investor Development

chuck@arista.com

