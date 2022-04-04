Home Business Wire Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 2nd,...
Business Wire

Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 2nd, 2022

di Business Wire

Announces participation in upcoming investor events

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, May 2nd, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 2nd, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in May and June with the financial community:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Time: 10:50am ET / 7:50am PT

Loop Capital Markets Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Chris Schmidt, SVP World Wide Sales

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

Anshul Sadana, COO

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 12:20pm ET / 9:20am PT

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Liz Stine, 408-547-5885

Director, Investor Relations

liz@arista.com

Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798

Global Marketing and Communications

amanda@arista.com

Articoli correlati

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its first quarter results...
Continua a leggere

Alorica Appoints Greg Haller to Chief Executive Officer to Advance Company’s Transformation Strategy

Business Wire Business Wire -
Founder Andy Lee Transitions to Executive Chairman Role to Focus on Company’s Long-term Growth IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alorica--Alorica Inc., a global...
Continua a leggere

ARC Canada Closes $30 Million Series A Financing

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC Clean Energy Canada (ARC Canada), an advanced small modular reactor (aSMR) technology provider, announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Business Wire