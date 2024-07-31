Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Second Quarter Financial Highlights

“On the heels of our June celebration of 10 years as a public company, I would again like to thank our customers, employees and partners for contributing to our success as we arrived at this important milestone,” said Jayshree Ullal, Chairperson and CEO of Arista Networks. “Our Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate Arista’s powerful combination of growth, profitability and best of breed platforms.”

Revenue of $1.690 billion, an increase of 7.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of 15.9% from the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin of 64.9%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.7% in the first quarter of 2024 and 60.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 65.4%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of 64.2% in the first quarter of 2024 and 61.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income of $665.4 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $491.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income of $672.6 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $501.2 million, or $1.58 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Chantelle Breithaupt, Arista’s CFO, said, “We achieved an EPS increase of 33% in Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year, driven by our strong revenue and gross margin performance.”

Company Highlights

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, we expect:

Revenue between $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 63% – 64%; and

Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 44%.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes certain items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and potential non-recurring charges or benefits. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because these exclusions can be uncertain or difficult to predict, including stock-based compensation expense which is impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the company’s future hiring and retention needs and the future fair market value of the company’s common stock. The actual amount of these exclusions will have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP gross margin and GAAP operating margin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our future performance, including quotations from management, statements in the section entitled “Financial Outlook,” such as estimates regarding revenue, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2024 and statements regarding the benefits of Arista’s products. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements including risks associated with: large purchases by a limited number of customers who represent a substantial portion of our revenue; adverse economic and geopolitical conditions and conflicts, including inflationary pressures which result in increased component costs and reduced information technology and network infrastructure spending, the Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Hamas conflicts, the Houthi attacks on marine vessels in the Red Sea and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election; changes in our customers technology roadmaps and priorities including the need for the deployment of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and related technologies; the impact of sole or limited sources of supply, supply shortages and extended lead times or supply changes; volatility in our revenue growth rate; variations in our results of operations; the rapid evolution of the networking market; failure to successfully carry out new products and service offerings and expand into adjacent markets; variability in our gross margins; intense competition and industry consolidation; expansion of our international sales and operations; investments in or acquisitions of other businesses; seasonality and industry cyclicality; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; failure to raise additional capital on favorable terms; our inability to attract new large customers or sell additional products and services to our existing customers; sales of our switches generating most of our product revenue; large customers requiring more favorable terms; inability to increase market awareness or acceptance of our new products and services; the inclusion of any acceptance provisions in our customer contracts and any delays in acceptance, or rejection, of those products; decreases in the sales prices of our products and services; long and unpredictable sales cycles; declines in maintenance renewals by customers; product quality problems; failure to anticipate technological shifts; managing the supply of our products and product components; our dependence on third-party manufacturers to build our products; assertions by third parties of intellectual property rights infringement; failure or inability to protect or assert our intellectual property rights; defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products, the failure of our products to detect security breaches or incidents, the misuse of our products or the risks or product liability; enhanced U.S. tax, tariff, import/export restrictions, Chinese regulations or other trade barriers; failure to comply with government law and regulations; issues in the development and use of artificial intelligence, combined with an uncertain regulatory environment; and other future events. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect us can be found in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You can locate these reports through our website at https://investors.arista.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and accompanying table contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, gains/losses on strategic investments, and the income tax effect of these non-GAAP exclusions. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures exclude net tax benefits associated with stock-based awards, which include excess tax benefits, and other discrete indirect effects of such awards. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. In addition, these measures are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting for future periods.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to limitations, and should be read only in conjunction with the company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, MSS, EOS and Etherlink are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product $ 1,423,271 $ 1,261,537 $ 2,752,116 $ 2,433,631 Service 267,129 197,387 509,658 376,644 Total revenue 1,690,400 1,458,924 3,261,774 2,810,275 Cost of revenue: Product 540,393 533,613 1,062,072 1,042,475 Service 52,794 41,182 101,110 79,164 Total cost of revenue 593,187 574,795 1,163,182 1,121,639 Gross profit 1,097,213 884,129 2,098,592 1,688,636 Operating expenses: Research and development 267,482 229,676 475,877 431,084 Sales and marketing 104,403 97,971 209,483 191,463 General and administrative 25,755 26,420 53,518 51,449 Total operating expenses 397,640 354,067 738,878 673,996 Income from operations 699,573 530,062 1,359,714 1,014,640 Other income (expense), net 70,863 56,339 133,483 68,485 Income before income taxes 770,436 586,401 1,493,197 1,083,125 Provision for income taxes 105,008 94,516 190,077 154,767 Net income $ 665,428 $ 491,885 $ 1,303,120 $ 928,358 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.12 $ 1.59 $ 4.16 $ 3.02 Diluted $ 2.08 $ 1.55 $ 4.07 $ 2.94 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 313,711 308,636 313,372 307,810 Diluted 319,921 316,485 319,893 316,031

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 1,097,213 $ 884,129 $ 2,098,592 $ 1,688,636 GAAP gross margin 64.9 % 60.6 % 64.3 % 60.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 3,983 2,824 7,433 5,799 Intangible asset amortization 4,195 6,820 8,390 13,640 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,105,391 $ 893,773 $ 2,114,415 $ 1,708,075 Non-GAAP gross margin 65.4 % 61.3 % 64.8 % 60.8 % GAAP income from operations $ 699,573 $ 530,062 $ 1,359,714 $ 1,014,640 Stock-based compensation expense 79,292 67,127 156,507 130,008 Intangible asset amortization 6,690 9,315 13,380 18,630 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 785,555 $ 606,504 $ 1,529,601 $ 1,163,278 Non-GAAP operating margin 46.5 % 41.6 % 46.9 % 41.4 % GAAP net income $ 665,428 $ 491,885 $ 1,303,120 $ 928,358 Stock-based compensation expense 79,292 67,127 156,507 130,008 Intangible asset amortization 6,690 9,315 13,380 18,630 Gain on strategic investments — (24,743 ) — (19,172 ) Tax benefits on stock-based awards (64,548 ) (37,832 ) (135,381 ) (87,894 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP exclusions (14,218 ) (4,519 ) (27,266 ) (16,235 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 672,644 $ 501,233 $ 1,310,360 $ 953,695 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.08 $ 1.55 $ 4.07 $ 2.94 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.08 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.10 $ 1.58 $ 4.10 $ 3.02 Weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income per share 319,921 316,485 319,893 316,031 Summary of Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 3,983 $ 2,824 $ 7,433 $ 5,799 Research and development 50,769 41,137 94,557 77,706 Sales and marketing 16,769 15,833 35,670 30,971 General and administrative 7,771 7,333 18,847 15,532 Total $ 79,292 $ 67,127 $ 156,507 $ 130,008

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,429,031 $ 1,938,606 Marketable securities 3,844,923 3,069,362 Accounts receivable, net 1,226,795 1,024,569 Inventories 1,853,776 1,945,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 487,793 412,518 Total current assets 9,842,318 8,390,235 Property and equipment, net 96,282 101,580 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 75,388 88,768 Goodwill 268,531 268,531 Deferred tax assets 1,177,172 945,792 Other assets 163,544 151,900 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,623,235 $ 9,946,806 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 297,832 $ 435,059 Accrued liabilities 320,071 407,302 Deferred revenue 1,329,450 915,204 Other current liabilities 214,526 152,041 Total current liabilities 2,161,879 1,909,606 Income taxes payable 107,833 95,751 Deferred revenue, non-current 789,336 591,000 Other long-term liabilities 133,379 131,390 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,192,427 2,727,747 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 2,263,356 2,108,331 Retained earnings 6,182,479 5,114,025 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15,058 ) (3,328 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 8,430,808 7,219,059 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 11,623,235 $ 9,946,806

ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,303,120 $ 928,358 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and other 31,112 39,227 Stock-based compensation 156,507 130,008 Noncash lease expense 9,292 9,154 Deferred income taxes (228,460 ) (130,287 ) Gain on strategic investments — (19,172 ) Amortization (accretion) of investment premiums (discounts) (27,843 ) (11,998 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (202,226 ) 143,370 Inventories 91,404 (574,628 ) Other assets (92,577 ) (120,864 ) Accounts payable (136,236 ) 114,905 Accrued liabilities (87,063 ) 70,418 Deferred revenue 612,582 43,658 Income taxes, net 74,067 198,100 Other liabilities (863 ) (11,676 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,502,816 808,573 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 952,572 1,265,305 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 36,750 21,725 Purchases of marketable securities (1,749,308 ) (1,392,020 ) Purchases of property and equipment (12,555 ) (17,212 ) Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired — 1,799 Investments in notes and privately-held companies (1,000 ) (4,250 ) Net cash used in investing activities (773,541 ) (124,653 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity plans 34,517 30,410 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (35,999 ) (15,766 ) Repurchases of common stock (234,666 ) (112,279 ) Net cash used in financing activities (236,148 ) (97,635 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (2,692 ) 429 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 490,435 586,714 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —Beginning of period 1,939,464 675,978 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of period $ 2,429,899 $ 1,262,692

