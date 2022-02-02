Aria Systems Strikes Gold with TM Forum’s Open API Conformance Certification

Aria now covers all major billing APIs for agile monetization in telecom ecosystems, and is the first multi-industry pure SaaS vendor to do so

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced it has achieved Gold status in the TM Forum Open API Conformance Certification program. Aria is also embarking on a staff certification program to advance the Open API standards even further, based on its broad multi-industry experience.

As part of its commitment to the TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) Manifesto, Aria has now certified 11 critical core commerce and party management APIs, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to integrate Aria at lower cost and build a more agile monetization foundation capable of commercializing new adaptive networks, like 5G, and scaling non-telco partnerships. In achieving this milestone, Aria is the first new breed of pure public-cloud, pure SaaS vendor with multi-industry credentials to reach Gold conformance.

“The TM Forum’s Open API and ODA standards are vital as we build our North Star platform to meet a host of new market demands that underpin Liberty Latin America’s future growth and acquisition strategy across the region,” said Pedro Sousa, Interim Chief Information Officer at Liberty Latin America and an Aria customer. “We welcome the positive strides that Aria is making in collaboration with TM Forum to create a more flexible monetization architecture that we can integrate quickly and at lower cost.”

The development of telecoms-specific Open APIs is a natural extension of Aria’s API-oriented SaaS architecture that features more than 370 published APIs in use today in enterprises globally. Through a new TM Forum employee training and certification program for its business and software engineers, Aria will be contributing to working groups and Catalyst programs to further advance the Open APIs standards based on its cross-industry experience in subscription management.

“TM Forum’s Open API program is the most effective way for us to ensure our best-of-breed monetization platform interoperates within the expanding CSP ecosystem,” said Brendan O’Brien, Aria Systems’ Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We’re proud to have reached the Forum’s gold certification, but we’re not satisfied stopping there. We plan to expand our collaboration with TM Forum to expose richer and more advanced monetization capabilities that can be quickly and easily integrated by CSPs everywhere.”

“Congratulations to Aria Systems for achieving gold level Open API Conformance Certification,” said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. “These Open APIs are vital for building new digital services and applications and the commitment of the team in Aria Systems to TM Forum’s Open API standards, training, certification, and Catalyst programs will benefit the entire enterprise IT ecosystem.”

