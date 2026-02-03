Argano Expands Cloud Transformation Capabilities with Acquisition of Stormloop Technologies

Ninth acquisition in 2025 since launch of Argano’s strategic growth plan advances strategy to drive rapid, high-impact growth

Strengthens Argano’s Human Capital and Financial Management capabilities with Workday and Adaptive Planning expertise

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argano, the world’s first and largest Global Specialist Consultancy exclusively focused on the design and delivery of High-Performance Business Operations with an AI-forward approach to transformation, today announced the acquisition of Stormloop Technologies (“Stormloop”), a fast-growing Workday partner that excels in delivering full suite advisory, post-implementation managed services, and follow on Phase X implementations across Human Capital Management (HCM) and Financials (FIN), as well as end-to-end services in Adaptive Planning.

Stormloop represents Argano's ninth transaction since the inception of the transformational growth program announced in April 2025, and the twenty-fifth since the company’s founding in 2020. By bringing together leading organizations, Argano is accelerating growth and building the world’s most comprehensive platform for operational transformation.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Scott Rushton and Matthew Rushton, Stormloop brings deep functional and technical expertise as well as a software portfolio of proprietary Built-on-Workday applications, including the multi-tenant collection, which enhances connectivity and helps clients monitor, manage, and extend the value of their engagements across the enterprise.

“This acquisition advances Argano’s strategy to scale and specialize our enterprise application platform,” said Chip Register, Group CEO of Argano. “Stormloop is a strong strategic addition that expands our capabilities across the full organization and enhances integration across our systems. By bringing Stormloop into Argano, we are elevating our ability to deliver comprehensive, value-added solutions for clients while continuing to build a differentiated, high-impact services ecosystem. We are excited to welcome their talented team and further strengthen Argano’s overall capabilities.”

“Joining Argano is a powerful opportunity for Stormloop to scale our impact and extend the value we deliver to our clients,” said Scott Rushton and Matthew Rushton, Co-founders of Stormloop Technologies. “Since our founding, we’ve focused on helping organizations get the most out of their Workday investments through thoughtful implementation, optimization, and innovation. As part of Argano, we can expand those capabilities globally while continuing to deliver the high-touch, expert support our clients expect.”

This transaction closed in December 2025. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Argano. Ernst & Young provided financial diligence advisory. Clearsight Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP as legal advisor to Stormloop Technologies.

About Argano

Argano is the first and largest Global Specialist Consultancy exclusively focused on the design and delivery of High-Performance Business Operations with our AI-forward approach to transformation. We pioneer intelligent and connected solutions for our clients’ operational environments across customer engagement and service, revenue management, finance and planning, supply chain, and workforce optimization, driving both efficiency and the agility to innovate product, service, and organizational design at the speed of today’s market. Competitive advantage, cost optimization, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth are our North Stars and our promise to our clients. Learn more at argano.com.

About Stormloop Technologies

Stormloop Technologies is a technology company specializing in Workday and Adaptive Planning. Stormloop Professional Services supports clients throughout their investment in Workday. Additionally, Stormloop Software enhances Workday connectivity to external systems with custom applications, collaborating to optimize the client's Workday experience. To learn more, please visit https://www.stormlooptech.com/.

