Argan, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021. For additional information, please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from the Company’s website at www.arganinc.com.

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

July 31, 2021 2020 Change For the Quarter Ended: Revenues $ 133,008 $ 87,492 $ 45,516 Gross profit 27,652 15,630 12,022 Gross margin % 20.8 % 17.9 % 2.9 % Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company $ 12,870 $ 5,609 $ 7,261 Diluted per share 0.81 0.36 0.45 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company 18,145 8,153 9,992 Diluted per share 1.14 0.52 0.62 Cash dividends per share 0.25 1.25 (1) (1.00)

July 31, January 31, As of: 2021 2021 Change Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 491,480 $ 456,726 $ 34,754 Net liquidity (2) 290,309 270,133 20,176 RUPO (3) 467,877 552,531 (84,654)

(1) The Company declared and paid a $1.00 per share special dividend during the three months ended July 31, 2020. (2) Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities. (3) The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations (“RUPO”) represents the project backlog related to active contracts with customers, as determined under revenue recognition rules.

“We are pleased to announce our most profitable quarter since 2018 with $0.81 in earnings per share, which is our fourth consecutive quarter of earnings per share equal to or in excess of $0.60,” Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, said. “All of our business segments generated gross profit margins in excess of 20% and we are on pace to generate over $0.5 billion in revenues for the fiscal year. These successes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reflect the talent and adaptability of our employees. We have reached peak construction on the Guernsey Power Station, which is the largest single-phase gas-fired power plant construction project in the US. Additionally, we started work on an EPC services contract to build one of the largest solar power plants in Pennsylvania, which complements our core gas-fired power plant business.”

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 were $133.0 million, which represented an increase of $45.5 million, or 52.0%, from consolidated revenues of $87.5 million reported for the three months ended July 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increasing revenues at Gemma Power Systems associated with the ongoing construction of the Guernsey Power Station and the initial construction activities on the Maple Hill solar energy facility which began in May 2021. The combined revenues associated with these two projects represented 67.3% of consolidated revenues for the three months ended July 31, 2021. Additionally, revenues at The Roberts Company, our industrial fabrication and field services segment, increased by $13.5 million, or 80.7%, to $30.2 million for the period compared to revenues of $16.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Our businesses were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak during the three months ended July 31, 2020; the effects were minimized during the current quarter.

Consolidated gross profit for the three-month period ended July 31, 2021 was $27.7 million, which is primarily a reflection of increased consolidated revenues. The gross profit percentages of corresponding revenues for the power industry services, industrial services and the telecommunications infrastructure segments were 20.7%, 20.9% and 21.8%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 were $10.3 million, or 7.8% of corresponding consolidated revenues, and $9.1 million, or 10.4% of corresponding consolidated revenues, respectively.

Due primarily to the consolidated pre-tax book income reported for the three-month period ended July 31, 2021 in the amount of $17.1 million, we reported income tax expense in the amount of $4.2 million, which represents an effective income tax rate of 24.6% for the period. For the three-month period ended July 31, 2020, we recorded an income tax expense of $1.4 million which represented an effective income tax rate of approximately 20.0% for the three-month period.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, our improved overall operating performance resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $12.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, our improved overall operating performance resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders in the amount of $23.6 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

As of July 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $491 million and net liquidity was $290 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The Company’s consolidated amount of RUPO was approximately $0.5 billion as of July 31, 2021.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 133,008 $ 87,492 $ 259,349 $ 147,640 Cost of revenues 105,356 71,862 207,983 128,001 GROSS PROFIT 27,652 15,630 51,366 19,639 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,331 9,085 20,223 19,429 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 17,321 6,545 31,143 210 Other (expense) income, net (260) 451 452 1,539 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 17,061 6,996 31,595 1,749 Income tax (expense) benefit (4,191) (1,397) (7,959) 3,057 NET INCOME 12,870 5,599 23,636 4,806 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — (10) — (40) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 12,870 5,609 23,636 4,846 Foreign currency translation adjustments (139) (83) (257) (329) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. $ 12,731 $ 5,526 $ 23,379 $ 4,517 NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.36 $ 1.50 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.36 $ 1.48 $ 0.31 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 15,769 15,653 15,748 15,648 Diluted 15,982 15,788 15,978 15,767 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE $ 0.25 $ 1.25 $ 0.50 $ 1.50

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) July 31, January 31, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 451,415 $ 366,671 Short-term investments 40,065 90,055 Accounts receivable, net 43,120 28,713 Contract assets 25,377 26,635 Other current assets 37,679 34,146 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 597,656 546,220 Property, plant and equipment, net 19,209 20,361 Goodwill 27,943 27,943 Other purchased intangible assets, net 3,644 4,097 Deferred taxes — 249 Right-of-use and other assets 3,537 3,760 TOTAL ASSETS $ 651,989 $ 602,630 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 44,317 $ 53,295 Accrued expenses 49,308 50,750 Contract liabilities 213,722 172,042 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 307,347 276,087 Deferred taxes 751 — Other noncurrent liabilities 3,356 4,135 TOTAL LIABILITIES 311,454 280,222 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share – 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.15 per share – 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,772,673 and 15,706,202 shares issued at July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively; 15,769,440 and 15,702,969 shares outstanding at July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 2,366 2,356 Additional paid-in capital 155,904 153,282 Retained earnings 181,862 166,110 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,338) (1,081) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 338,794 320,667 Non-controlling interests 1,741 1,741 TOTAL EQUITY 340,535 322,408 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 651,989 $ 602,630

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation to EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 12,870 $ 5,599 Income tax expense 4,191 1,397 Depreciation 859 921 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 225 226 EBITDA 18,145 8,143 EBITDA of non-controlling interests — (10) EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. $ 18,145 $ 8,153

