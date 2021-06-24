Argan, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2021.

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

