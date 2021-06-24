Home Business Wire Argan, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Business Wire

Argan, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

di Business Wire

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2021.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Contacts

Company:
Rainer Bosselmann

301.315.0027

Investor Relations:
David Watson

301.315.0027

Articoli correlati

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination With Faraday Future

Business Wire Business Wire -
Special Meeting of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Faraday Future to...
Continua a leggere

Quantum-Si Signs Lease for Product Development and Operations Facility in San Diego Biotechnology Hub

Business Wire Business Wire -
GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated, a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced today that it has entered into a...
Continua a leggere

Turtle Beach Signs Rising NBA Star Immanuel Quickley as Gaming Partner

Business Wire Business Wire -
One of the NBA’s Brightest Young Stars Joins Forces with the Leading Gaming Audio Brand to Showcase His Passion...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for...

Business Wire