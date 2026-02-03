Ares Completes Acquisition of BlueCove to Launch Systematic Credit Strategy

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of all outstanding shares of BlueCove Limited (“BlueCove”), a London-based systematic fixed-income manager. The integrated BlueCove business will operate as Ares Systematic Credit, the latest strategy within the Ares Credit Group.

Ares Systematic Credit offers systematic fixed-income strategies that harness the power of data and technology to deliver differentiated solutions to investors. The strategy leverages proprietary technology to support an evidence-based and data-driven investment process across high-yield, investment grade corporates, convertible bonds, and other liquid credit instruments in a variety of portfolio constructions. These methods seek to systematically access, select, analyze and deploy information to capitalize on market inefficiencies and generate high-quality alpha.

Led by Alex Khein, most recently CEO of BlueCove, Ares Systematic Credit is comprised of approximately 60 experienced professionals, primarily based in London and principally specializing in investment and portfolio management, research, and engineering.

“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues to Ares as we continue expanding our market-leading Credit Group,” said Michael Smith, Co-Head of the Ares Credit Group. “The Systematic Credit strategy is underpinned by an experienced team of specialists, proprietary technology, and an investment approach informed by R&D. Through these capabilities, together with the strength of the Ares platform, we believe we are well-positioned to serve growing global investor demand for systematic credit investment products.”

“Joining Ares immediately enhances our ability to deliver best-in-class investment solutions as we are now part of an outstanding platform with the insights, resources, and networks required to achieve this,” said Alex Khein, Partner and Head of Ares Systematic Credit. “We look forward to expanding our offering and breadth of R&D activities in the systematic investment sector.”

Inclusive of BlueCove’s approximately $5.5 billion of AUM, the Ares Credit Group managed $397 billion of assets, as of September 30, 2025.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $595 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “foresees” or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical or factual matters. The forward-looking statements are based on Ares’ beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Ares’ future performance, taking into account all information currently available to Ares. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including Ares’ ability to effectively integrate BlueCove into Ares’ operations and to achieve the expected benefits therefrom, and various assumptions, including those relating to the impact of the acquisition of BlueCove, Ares’ operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Some of these factors are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including under the headings “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors and other cautionary statements that are included in this report and in Ares’ other periodic filings. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Ares’ underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, Ares’ actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Ares to predict those events or how they may affect Ares. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Ares does not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

