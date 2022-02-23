Area 1 Security Featured on CRN’s 2022 Security 100 List

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNSecurity100–Area 1 Security, the only preemptive cloud email security provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Area 1 to its annual Security 100 list for the second consecutive year. Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 list honorees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.





Recipients chosen for this year’s Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

In 2021, Area 1 Security safeguarded more organizations and inboxes than any other cloud-native email security provider, and was also recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security. Under the leadership of Chief Revenue Officer Steve Pataky (one of CRN’s 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs), the Area 1 Accelerate Partner Program grew by 150%, with partner deals now accounting for more than 80% of the company’s revenue.

“Our partner program momentum can be attributed to the following factors: our impeccable sales leadership; growing demand for preemptive, cloud-native email security as organizations transition from legacy IT architectures; and, unfortunately, MSPs and solution providers themselves becoming supply chain targets for breaches,” said Patrick Sweeney, CEO and President of Area 1 Security. “We are honored to have the opportunity to both protect our partners from the #1 cause of breaches — phishing — and to help our partners safeguard their own customers at the highest level.”

Today, security continues to be a top concern for organizations of all sizes in all industries as hybrid-remote work becomes the new normal. Growing concerns around cybersecurity and critical data loss coupled with the need for protection from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats is expected to fuel further market growth.

“With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year’s Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The 2022 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

Additional resources:

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security is the premier cybersecurity company that protects the world’s email and cloud-based messaging from cyberattacks. Our mission is making INBOX.CLEAN™ a reality: to stop phishing attacks — the root cause of 95% of breaches — before they reach users. Area 1 offers the only solution that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and other advanced threats by discovering and eliminating them before they cause damage. Its cloud-native platform, Area 1 Horizon™, delivers the only preemptive, comprehensive, contextual and continuous email security, and identifies malicious campaigns earlier — 24 days before they launch — protecting users across all phishing vectors across the attack cycle.

Area 1 is trusted by government agencies and businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, retail and other industries. Area 1 is a Certified Microsoft Partner and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com , or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan



The Channel Company



jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Area 1 Security Contacts:

Elaine Dzuba



Area 1 Security



pr@area1security.com

Hallie Bozzi



Magnitude



hallie@magnitude-growth.com