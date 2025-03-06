Arduino at Embedded World 2025: 20 Years Building Partnerships and Disrupting Tech

Next-gen automotive solutions, pioneering ultra-wideband technology, and collaborations across the industrial landscape take center stage

NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AGV--Arduino returns to Embedded World (11-13 March 2025) with the full power of its open-source ecosystem and a collaborative vision that welcomes partnerships across industries. Hall 3A, Booth 313 will showcase not only the company’s latest launches but also an unprecedented number of demos developed alongside system integrators and manufacturers from a wide range of sectors.

“For two decades, Arduino has made innovation more accessible than ever, from prototyping to the industrial deployment of embedded systems. At Embedded World 2025 we’ll showcase how our platform accelerates time-to-market, optimizes ROI, and enhances user experience with scalable, secure, and future-ready solutions,” says Fabio Violante, CEO of Arduino. “In recent years, Edge AI technology has evolved at an incredible pace, making the impossible possible even within the boundaries of constrained devices. This is where the new generation of Arduino devices excels, delivering real solutions to complex problems. From revolutionizing automotive prototyping with the E/E Starter Kit, developed with Bosch, to advancing ultra-wideband technology for precision tracking and human-machine interactions, we are pushing the boundaries of what embedded systems can achieve. Whether it’s startups or industry giants, automotive or industrial IoT, Arduino provides the tools to turn ideas into reality – faster, easier, and with greater impact.”

Shaping the Future of Automotive Innovation

As part of the digital.auto global initiative spearheaded by Bosch and Arduino to create “the world’s largest learning and prototyping community for software-defined vehicles and E/E architectures”, the E/E Starter Kit will be unveiled on March 12th during an exclusive event.

“The shift toward SDVs is transforming the industry at an unprecedented pace. With this collaboration, we’re equipping innovators with the tools to experiment, learn, and accelerate real-world adoption – ensuring they stay ahead in this digital-first era,” comments Dirk Slama, Strategic Ecosystems and Chairman, digital.auto at Bosch.

Available for purchase from DigiKey, this innovative prototyping platform promises to be a gamechanger for universities, automotive startups, and carmakers designing the vehicles of the future.

Revolutionizing IoT with Ultra-Wideband Precision

The Arduino Pro range is expanding to push the boundaries of IoT and IIoT applications. Developed in collaboration with Truesense, the new Portenta UWB Shield and Arduino Stella harness ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for next-level precision tracking, indoor navigation, and contactless human-machine interactions.

These tools enable pinpoint accuracy in complex environments, seamless integration with UWB-enabled smartphones and cloud platforms, and enhanced security thanks to UWB’s highly resistant signals. Designed for enterprises of all sizes, Portenta UWB Shield and Arduino Stella pair high-performance capabilities with Arduino’s renowned accessibility, offering a smooth transition from concept to deployment.

Bringing Advanced Prototyping within Reach

The new Arduino Pro Portenta Proto Kit VE provides a comprehensive and flexible platform for streamlined, motion-focused advanced prototyping, combining modular hardware with seamless software and cloud integration. Including Portenta H7, Portenta Mid Carrier, Nicla Vision, Nicla Sense Env, Modulino nodes, 4G GNSS Module Global, and a 3-month Arduino Cloud voucher, it offers the complete toolbox to turn ideas into reality with unparalleled speed and efficiency.

Innovating Through Partnerships

In addition to in-house advancements, this year the Arduino booth features a dedicated partner wall featuring industry leaders such as Axelera AI, EBV Elektronik, RS, Kubii, Softeq and Avnet Silica: each one has played a crucial role in pushing innovation further, proving how the Arduino ecosystem fuels reliable and scalable solutions.

A partnership between System Electronics and Arduino has merged deep industrial expertise and a focus on edge computing to facilitate intelligent, scalable automation systems for smart warehouse management and logistics – including AI-driven inventory management, predictive maintenance, and real-time quality control. An outstanding demo leveraging computer vision will be showcased at the Arduino booth!

Arduino’s service offering to enterprise customers has been further strengthened in the DACH region through partnerships with Tronic One, Katsoulis-IT and Softeq. Enabling development of end-to-end solutions, from project planning and prototyping to serial production and software development.

Transforming Robotics on the Factory Floor

Another must-see demo is the Portenta AGV Kit, developed with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). This all-in-one solution enables users to build fully functional automated guided vehicles (AGVs) from the ground up, integrating motor control, real-time location tracking, and advanced 3D mapping. Powered by the Portenta X8 and compatible with ROS, the kit is designed for industrial automation, research, and education.

Visitors can explore how this innovation is shaping the future of robotics and automation at Arduino’s booth and ADI’s (Hall 4A, Booth 360).

Celebrating 20 Years of Arduino

Founded in 2005, Arduino has grown at the lightning speed of technological innovation. Embedded World 2025 kicks off the celebrations for a milestone anniversary, leading to the upcoming global online event Arduino Days (21-22 March).

