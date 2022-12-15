Ardoq Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™️ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ardoq, a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture (EA) for today’s digital enterprise, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™️ for Enterprise Architecture Tools report. This marks Ardoq’s second consecutive year positioned in the Leaders quadrant.

According to the report published on December 12, 2022, “Enterprise architecture (EA) tools allow organizations to examine both the need for and the impact of change. They capture the interrelationships and interdependencies within and between an ecosystem of partners, operating models, capabilities, people, processes, information, and applications and technologies. They provide a central repository to capture data and metadata about the artifacts that an enterprise cares about and their related life cycles. Models represent the relationships between these artifacts and are themselves treated as assets that help describe and shape the future of the enterprise.”

The report goes on to state, “EA tools help with investment decisions for both IT and the broader enterprise. When models are combined with operational performance data, they can help improve business outcomes and shape the construction and ongoing development of digital platforms.”

“In today’s uncertain economic environment, driving efficiency has never been more important. New enterprise architecture is enabling organizations to do just that, optimizing their business thanks to a complete and accurate picture of their applications, systems, processes and people,” said Erik Bakstad, Ardoq co-founder and CEO. “We believe this latest research confirms our vision for next-gen, data-driven enterprise architecture that drives profitable transformation, and we are honored to again be positioned as a Leader.”

Ardoq’s cloud-native, data-driven SaaS solution enables organizations to achieve profitable transformation with next-gen enterprise architecture. Thanks to Ardoq’s accessibility, pre-packaged use cases, and support from its newly established professional services team of seasoned consultants, organizations can swiftly optimize their application portfolio ecosystems, improve their time to value in change initiatives, and save valuable resources through the automation of previously manual, time-intensive tasks. Ardoq’s professional services team was established earlier this year following the company’s $125 million Series D funding round, led by EQT growth. The team provides dedicated support to customers across the EMEA and North American markets along every step of their journey with Ardoq.

Ardoq solves for two of the biggest pitfalls currently stalling enterprise productivity: a lack of accurate information and challenges in communication. By democratizing enterprise architecture and decision-making, Ardoq provides organizations the tools they need to foster the cross-organizational collaboration and stakeholder engagement needed to create and maintain a single source of truth to benefit the business’ overall needs.

To learn more about Ardoq’s data-driven SaaS tool, visit https://ardoq.com. To read the December 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™️ for Enterprise Architecture Tools report, click here.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture for today’s digital enterprise. The company’s dynamic, data-driven EA platform is designed to plan and execute major change initiatives – providing a digital twin of an organization’s people, processes, systems, data and infrastructure. With Ardoq, CIOs can confidently deliver digital transformations; IT leaders can make better technology decisions based on real-time information, and EAs can serve as change agents, supporting business and IT collaboration for better outcomes. Learn more at www.ardoq.com.

