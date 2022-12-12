Ardoq Awarded Place on UK Government’s G-Cloud 13 Framework

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Acceptance Highlights Ardoq’s Commitment to Providing Compliant Solutions for the UK Public Sector

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ardoq, a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture (EA) for today’s digital enterprise, today announced that it has been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Service’s Government Cloud (G-Cloud) 13 framework, which enables UK public sector entities to quickly and easily purchase cloud-based solutions. Ardoq’s next generation EA technology can further help public bodies make more informed decisions, streamline operations and make their data actionable.

With more government bodies accelerating digital transformation, adopting cloud technology and driving their uses in the wake of the pandemic, it is crucial that they are leveraging technology that meets certain standards. G-Cloud, which sets specific requirements for all vendors to be accepted into the digital catalogue, ensures that public entities do not have to waste resources looking for the right cloud partner, since the framework guarantees that vendors are meeting the necessary requirements to which public entities are beholden. As part of G-Cloud, Ardoq is committed to ensuring public entities can leverage its data-driven EA tool without having to exhaust the additional resources needed to vet cloud solutions outside of G-Cloud.

“Public sector bodies are transforming their digital public services in unprecedented ways whilst remaining accountable for where and how their resources are used most effectively,” said Robin Fitzhugh, UK director, Ardoq. “They need access to tools that enable them to make smarter, more efficient decisions, and we’re eager to help these organisations better manage their people, processes, applications and data.”

Ardoq is now available on G-Cloud as a digital marketplace supplier. To learn more, visit this page. To see how Ardoq is powering next generation EA, visit www.ardoq.com.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a SaaS company reinventing Enterprise Architecture for today’s digital enterprise. The company’s dynamic, data-driven EA platform is designed to plan and execute major change initiatives. The tool provides a digital twin of an organisation’s people, processes, systems, data, and infrastructure. With Ardoq, CIOs can confidently deliver digital transformations, and IT leaders can make better technology decisions based on real-time information. With Ardoq, EAs can serve as change agents, supporting business and IT collaboration for better outcomes. Learn more at www.ardoq.com.

