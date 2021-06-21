Arctic Wolf to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctic Wolf®, the leader in security operations, is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Macquarie Technology Summit



June 22-24, 2021

RBC Capital Markets Technology Private Company Conference



July 13-14, 2021

KBCM’s 22nd Annual Technology Leadership Forum



August 9-12, 2021

Oppenheimer’s 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference



August 10-11, 2021

Canaccord’s 41st Annual Growth Conference



August 10-12, 2021

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is the market leader in security operations, pioneering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Leading the industry with threat telemetry from endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Platform, supported by the original Concierge Security® Team is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide. The Arctic Wolf Platform and Concierge Security experts make it fast and easy for organizations of any size to stand up world-class security operations that continually guard against attacks in an efficient and sustainable way.

For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit arcticwolf.com or follow us at @AWNetworks, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

