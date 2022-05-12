Arctic Wolf Shows Highest Global Growth for Managed Detection and Response Market Share in Gartner® Market Share Report

New Market Share report mentions Arctic Wolf’s global growth in the Managed Detection and Response space

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced that in 2021, its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering was the highest grossing MDR Managed Security Service by revenue, according to Gartner’s report, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2021 [1]

“Businesses of every size are facing an increasingly complex and heightened threat environment, and adequate defenses require a security operations approach with holistic managed detection and response capabilities,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “Our cloud-native security operations platform delivers MDR capabilities to our customers, while unifying their security stack. We are excited to be the highest grossing vendor in MDR Managed Security Service market share by revenue in this Gartner Market Share report. We feel strongly that this growth is further validation of our commitment to end cyber risk.”

Arctic Wolf® Managed Detection and Response is the cornerstone of its Security Operations Cloud, providing our growing customer base of thousands of organizations across the globe with the ability to quickly detect, respond and recover from advanced threats. The accelerated growth in market share of Arctic Wolf’s MDR offering from 2020 to 2021 highlighted in the report indicates that customers are confident in choosing Arctic Wolf as their partner and also underscores Arctic Wolf’s frictionless sales model that can operate at scale.

Arctic Wolf’s MDR market share growth ranking in Gartner’s Market Share report comes on the heels of industry recognition for Arctic Wolf’s Managed Detection and Response offering, including, most recently, its win as CRN Managed Detection and Response Security Product of the Year Award in December 2021. Last year, Arctic Wolf was also included in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for MDR Services and [2]. IDC also named Arctic Wolf a Leader in its 2021 U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services MarketScape evaluation.

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering a premier cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across the globe, helping enable critical outcomes for security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. The Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

