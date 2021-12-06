Arctic Wolf Recognized as Top Managed Detection and Response Product by CRN

Company continues to lead the market in customer choice for MDR, innovation, market share, channel reach, and technology portfolio

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNPOTY–Arctic Wolf, a leader in security operations, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized Arctic Wolf® Managed Detection and Response as a winner in its 2021 Product of the Year Awards in the Managed Detection and Response category. This recognition as the overall category winner results from Arctic Wolf sweeping the awards’ three judging subcategories focused on technology, customer need, and revenue and profit.

The CRN Products of the Year Awards are given to standout products and services that represent the best-in-breed technological innovation backed by a supportive channel partner program. The companies being recognized in this year’s Products of the Year Awards provide innovative offerings to meet the continuously evolving needs of the IT market.

The CRN editorial team selected finalists in 30 different technology categories. Finalists were then rated by solution providers who have real-world experience with the products, scoring them on several criteria in areas such as Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need. This year’s survey received more than 5,000 ratings.

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is the marquee solution of the cloud native Arctic Wolf Platform. Processing more than 1.6 trillion security events a week, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is one of the largest and most scalable platforms to comprehensively address the cybersecurity needs of enterprises and mid-market companies. More than 2,300 companies and 750 partners across the globe rely on Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response to quickly detect, respond, and recover from advanced threats. The company’s explosive growth, including doubling its revenue for eight consecutive years, speaks to its market-leading capabilities and its firm position as the leading MDR solution based on customer choice.

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is backed by the company’s comprehensive assurance solution, Arctic Wolf Service Assurance. Available at no additional cost, Arctic Wolf customers are eligible to receive up to $1 million in coverage in support of their recovery activities, legal and regulatory expenses, and other associated business costs in the event of a successful cyberattack.

Winning the CRN Product of the Year Award serves as the latest form of industry validation for Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response and the company’s overall approach to security operations. Earlier this year, IDC named Arctic Wolf a Leader in its 2021 U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services MarketScape evaluation, and the company extended its lead as the most valuable privately held company offering managed detection and response with its $150M Series F funding at a $4.3B valuation in July.

Recent testing from independent analysts also supports the belief of the channel community that Arctic Wolf provides exceptional value to its customers. After extensive hands-on exposure, Enterprise Strategy Group found that Arctic Wolf has the ability to reduce risk and increase security operations efficiency, while Forrester determined that Arctic Wolf provides a 411% ROI and can eliminate 60% of the “noise” resulting from security alerts.

“CRN’s Products of the Year Awards are one of the most anticipated lists each year. This year’s honorees include top-notch vendors who exhibit industry excellence for channel partners and their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re proud to honor these innovative products and services and provide the industry guide for solution providers looking to expand their portfolio based on technological innovation, financial opportunity, and market need.”

“For organizations looking to establish a world-class security operations program, the first step on that journey should be adopting managed detection and response. With Arctic Wolf, organizations of any size can get best-in-class 24×7 protection of their networks, endpoints, and cloud environments at the push of a button,” said Bob Skelley, senior vice president of Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “Managed detection and response is arguably the fastest growing category in the security operations market, so our selection as the best MDR solution by the channel community is not only an honor for us, but it also validates the unparalleled value proposition we offer customers, backed by service assurance and best-in-class ROI.”

The 2021 CRN Products of the Year Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine and published online at www.CRN.com/poty.

