Arctic Wolf Expands Presence to EMEA to Meet Spiking Market Demand for Its Security Operations Solutions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Arctic Wolf®, the leader in security operations, today announced the expansion of its operations to EMEA. The company is establishing its European headquarters in the United Kingdom and expects to open its first European security operations center (SOC) in Germany later this year, while also actively growing its presence in the Nordics and the Benelux regions.

Arctic Wolf’s international expansion comes on the heels of the company once again doubling its North American sales, and also securing a $200M funding round at a valuation of $1.3 billion in 2020. To lead the company’s European expansion, Arctic Wolf has appointed Clare Loveridge as vice president and general manager of EMEA. Loveridge brings 20 years of sales leadership experience with deep expertise in leading sales and operations for emerging regions, and a proven track record of driving massive, high-growth opportunities with the channel community.

In expanding to EMEA, Arctic Wolf will continue to employ a 100% partner-centric go-to-market model, which has cemented the company as the cybersecurity partner-of-choice for more than 650 solution providers worldwide. Arctic Wolf recently enhanced its award-winning channel program to provide opportunities for security-minded and cloud-focused resale partners to forge a deep, strategic relationship with the company and position themselves at the forefront of the security operations market.

For thousands of organizations worldwide, including hundreds with established offices in Europe, Arctic Wolf helps end cyber risk by identifying, responding to, and recovering from threats. The Arctic Wolf cloud-native platform is the industry’s only solution that spans the complete security operations framework, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Managed Cloud Monitoring, and Managed Security Awareness®—delivered by the industry’s original Concierge Security® Team.

No other company can deliver world-class security operations to customers of all sizes at cloud-native scale and speed, while also offering a personalized concierge service that guides customers throughout their security journey to end cyber risk. Arctic Wolf solutions bring much-needed simplicity, ease of use, and accessibility to security operations as companies look for technologies and services that act as a force multiplier to their existing resources even if they have little or no security experience or staff.

“Cyberattacks such as ransomware are growing more advanced by the day, and organizations that fall victim are experiencing not only short-term financial and operational impacts, but also long-term impacts from customers and partners losing their trust,” said Christina Richmond, program vice president, security services, IDC. “Being able to identify and mitigate cybersecurity risk has become an essential function for all organizations, but finding the talent, tuning the tools, and developing the internal process is a significant challenge for even the largest, well-resourced organizations. These operational challenges are why organizations across the globe are increasingly leveraging the outside security expertise offered by cloud-hosted security services.”

Data from a survey conducted by Arctic Wolf with over 500 IT and security professionals in the U.K. revealed that:

73% of executives feel their in-house teams lack the capability and expertise to fend off a ransomware attack or other sophisticated cyberthreats

Two in five (39%) businesses find the number of security alerts and updates they receive on a daily basis is overwhelming

55% of respondents have ignored a known cybersecurity issue to prioritize another business activity, with 1 in 5 people ignoring security alerts altogether

“Arctic Wolf is seeing tremendous demand from organizations in Europe looking to embrace security operations with ease and simplicity to address the rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief revenue officer, Arctic Wolf. “The investments we are making in the EMEA region both in our go-to-market functions and security operations will fuel our ability to end cyber risk for customers and partners in a way that is tailored to the unique needs of the European market.”

“While the industry sells more and more point products and niche solutions, companies continue to get breached. The EMEA market recognizes that cybersecurity has an effectiveness problem and the security operations space is ripe for disruption,” said Clare Loveridge, vice president and general manager of EMEA, Arctic Wolf. “As the industry leader in security operations, Arctic Wolf makes it quick and easy for organizations to get the technology and talent they need to establish a world-class security program, and I am thrilled to be leading the EMEA business at this exciting time for the company.”

Arctic Wolf will operate as a fully compliant security vendor with all national and international requirements such as GDPR, observing the highest standards for data sovereignty.

“As U.K organisations increasingly run their businesses from the cloud, legacy cybersecurity approaches are failing to protect their mission-critical data from advanced cyber threats,” said Troy Platts, director, Nexstor. “We are excited to partner with Arctic Wolf and leverage their cloud-native security operations platform and the expertise of their Concierge Security Team to help our customers protect all of their environments, especially given the growing adoption of cloud solutions.”

“Small businesses and mid-size enterprises in Denmark are struggling to keep up with the changing threat landscape and the barrage of security alerts they receive from their IT and security infrastructure on a daily basis,” said Jesper Bjerregaard, sales director, Loop Partners. “Arctic Wolf and its portfolio of security operations solutions are the ideal fit for our customers looking to end alert fatigue and improve their security posture. We are proud to be their first partner in Denmark.”

Arctic Wolf® is the market leader in security operations, pioneering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Leading the industry with threat telemetry from endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Platform, supported by the original Concierge Security® Team, is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide. The Arctic Wolf Platform and Concierge Security experts make it fast and easy for organizations of any size to stand up world-class security operations that continually guard against attacks in an efficient and sustainable way.

