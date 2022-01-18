Arctic Wolf Establishes EMEA Headquarters in Newcastle

Fast-growing U.S. cybersecurity company heads to the North East to expand EMEA operations and tap into the region’s thriving base of technology talent

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, has today announced the establishment of the company’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Newcastle, following a period of continued expansion and rapid growth for the business across the region.

Located in Newcastle’s city centre, it is anticipated that the new headquarters will bring hundreds of new jobs to the North East over the next three years, aiming to tap into the region’s growing pool of world-class technology talent. To meet the accelerating demand the business is seeing for cloud-native security operations across the UK and Europe, Arctic Wolf will begin hiring 30 new roles for the office, set to open in 2022 in line with local COVID-19 guidelines.

Establishing a headquarters in the UK follows hot on the heels of the opening of the company’s first European Security Operations Centre in Germany in November 2021. Since opening for EMEA business in April 2021, Arctic Wolf has doubled its customer count quarter-on-quarter across the region, has established teams in four European countries (covering the UK, DACH, Benelux and the Nordic countries) and has onboarded over 60 new partners including Trustack Ltd., Storsafe Sweden AB, Loop Partners ApS, nLogic AS, medocino Hamburg GmbH, and sysmind Service- und Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH. Arctic Wolf secured a $150 million series F financing round in July 2021, valuing the business at $4.3 billion.

Clare Loveridge, Arctic Wolf’s Vice President & General Manager EMEA, commented: “The UK economy is rebounding from the impact of the pandemic, and central to that growth are the technology and security requirements that businesses must implement to support hybrid operations. With less of a need for workers to be based in London, the North East has quickly established itself as a new hub for leading technology firms looking to set up shop outside of the capital.

“While I grew up in Newcastle, I spent much of my career in the South. When I returned to the North East five years ago, I could see first-hand the fantastic pool of talent that is growing in the region. I am incredibly excited and proud to be establishing Arctic Wolf’s European operations in Newcastle, a city that I believe will bring undoubted long-term recruitment benefits to the company’s next phase of growth in EMEA.”

Jen Hartley, Director of Invest Newcastle, NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “Arctic Wolf’s decision to establish its EMEA headquarters in Newcastle is testament to the growing appeal of the North East as a talent hotspot for leading technology companies and our thriving business community. As recent government figures show, Newcastle has one of the fastest growing tech sectors in the UK, so it’s fantastic to see one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies choose our region as its primary base in the UK and EMEA.”

“We’ve loved working with the team at Arctic Wolf on their decision to choose the city and we’re looking forward to working with them further as they grow their exciting business here in the heart of Newcastle.”

Phil Cambers, Trustack & Primesys’ Commercial Director, commented: “As businesses here in the UK and across EMEA work to defend against the evolving threat landscape, we are thrilled to see a leading global cybersecurity company establish its EMEA headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne. Arctic Wolf’s decision underscores the long-term growth opportunity for the technology talent in the North East, as well as the companies investing in the area.”

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyses more than 1.6 trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for most security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. Now deployed to more than 2,300 customers worldwide, the Arctic Wolf® Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

Additional Resources:

© 2022 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Cloud Monitoring, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

Contacts

Reagan McAfee



Reagan.mcafee@arcticwolf.com

916.996.4969

Archetype UK



Jack Shilling: +44 (0)7821 667749



Sam Keefe: +44 (0)7712 134600



arcticwolf@archetype.co