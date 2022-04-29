Arctic Wolf Appoints Duston Williams as Chief Financial Officer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctic Wolf, a leader in security operations, today announced the appointment of Duston Williams as chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. Arctic Wolf CFO for the past three years, Gregor McCole, will lead Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) as senior vice president of FP&A. Williams will report directly to Arctic Wolf’s president and chief executive officer, Nick Schneider.

Duston Williams brings 40 years of technology and finance leadership experience to Arctic Wolf, including leading multiple companies through an initial public offering (IPO) and serving as CFO for public companies for the past two decades. He has a proven track record for driving financial performance and positioning companies in the technology industry for long-term growth in the global markets. He has held multiple positions at notable corporate boards of directors, including with Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, Blue Arc Corporation, and Compellent Technologies, Inc.

Throughout his career, Williams has managed growth for multiple billion-dollar revenue enterprises and led record-breaking financial performance for pre- and post-IPO technology leaders. Most recently, he served as CFO of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), which he led through an IPO in 2016. Prior to that, he helped take two technology companies public, including Gigamon Inc. (NYSE: GIMO) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN).

“Duston’s proven and widely recognized financial leadership in driving and managing sustained revenue growth in multi-billion dollar companies will be a tremendous asset to Arctic Wolf,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Arctic Wolf. “We believe his extensive experience helping companies grow while maintaining an exceptional financial profile will be instrumental in enabling us to scale as a global leader and capitalize on the market opportunity for security operations.”

“I am thrilled to join the outstanding leadership team at Arctic Wolf. Arctic Wolf has demonstrated its ability to grow and I see a tremendous opportunity ahead to continue advancing its business performance into a world-class, global enterprise,” said Duston Williams, Arctic Wolf’s chief financial officer.

ABOUT ARCTIC WOLF

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering a premier cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. Now deployed to more than 2,700 customers worldwide, the Arctic Wolf® Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit arcticwolf.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

© 2022 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Cloud Monitoring, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

Contacts

Ilina Cashiola



ilina.cashiola@arcticwolf.com

+1.202.340.0517