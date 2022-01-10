Arctic Wolf Appoints Dan Schiappa as Chief Product Officer

Cybersecurity industry veteran will lead Product, Engineering, and Business Development teams to meet explosive demand for Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Platform

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced the appointment of Dan Schiappa as Chief Product Officer. Schiappa brings more than 20 years of experience across the technology and security sector and joins Arctic Wolf on the heels of our recent global growth and demand for its industry-leading Security Operations Platform. He will be responsible for driving innovation across product, engineering, and business development teams to help meet demand for security operations through Arctic Wolf’s growing customer base—especially in the enterprise sector. Schiappa is well respected in the industry and has held product leadership and executive roles for Sophos Group plc (Sophos), RSA Security LLC (RSA), and Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), among others, most recently serving as Chief Product Officer at Sophos.

Prior to joining Sophos, Dan served as senior vice president and general manager of the Identity and Data Protection Group at RSA, the Security Division of Dell EMC. At RSA, Dan managed a business unit with responsibility for authentication, identity management, anti-fraud, encryption and data center operations. Previously, he held several general manager positions at Microsoft, including Windows security, Microsoft Passport/Live ID, and Mobile Services. Dan was the key business leader for Microsoft’s BitLocker and Rights Management services.

Prior to Microsoft, Dan was the chief executive officer of Vingage Corporation, a video server provider acquired by L3 Mobile-vision, Inc., and was an executive at PictureVision, Inc., an online digital imaging company acquired by Eastman Kodak Co. Dan also held senior technical roles at Informix Software and Oracle Corporation.

“Through leading product innovation and strategic industry alliances, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is the backbone of our company, and the platform has scaled to protect multiple attack surfaces and deliver automated threat detection and response at scale, with the ease of our concierge delivery model,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. “With the demand to deliver critical outcomes across the entire security ecosystem—especially in the enterprise sector—we are excited to welcome Dan to our leadership team. He will enable and drive a vision for our teams that delivers on the product innovation and industry alliances that have placed Arctic Wolf at the front of the pack.”

“Arctic Wolf is in rarified air in terms of business momentum, platform innovation, and demand for security operations,” added Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “The platform scale, feature development, and alliance network led by the teams here is impressive, and I’m thrilled to join the company to continue adding value to all our solutions. Our vision is to help our growing customer base fend off the latest cyber threats with a leading technology platform built to end cyber risk.”

The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud has scaled to meet demand across a global footprint. Built on an open XDR architecture, the platform has scaled to ingest, parse, enrich, and analyze over 1.6 trillion security events and 1.3 petabytes of data each week from over one million licensed users for more than 2,300 global customers. This momentum is driven by a strong uptick in demand for the technology in the enterprise market.

The company recently continued its expansion into the EMEA region, with the opening of its first European security operations center in Frankfurt, Germany. Arctic Wolf also ascended to a leadership position on the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services for 2021. Arctic Wolf also was recognized as a top managed detection and response product by CRN in the 2021 Product of the Year Awards.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Powered by threat telemetry spanning endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 1.6 trillion security events a week across the globe, enabling critical outcomes for most security use cases and optimizing customers’ disparate security solutions. Now deployed to more than 2,300 customers worldwide, the Arctic Wolf® Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale, and empowers organizations of any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit arcticwolf.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

© 2022 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Cloud Monitoring, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

Contacts

Reagan McAfee



Reagan.mcafee@arcticwolf.com

916.996.4969