Arctic Wolf Appoints Andrew Hill as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Industry veteran brings decades of experience as corporate counsel for high-growth technology companies

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced the appointment of Andrew Hill as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel. Hill brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and legal experience, with an emphasis on helping technology disruptors effectively manage rapid expansion and scale. He has a strong track record of supporting innovative and fast-growing companies throughout the technology sector and joins Arctic Wolf most recently from Tech Insight Counsel, advising public and private technology companies on a variety of commercial and corporate matters.

“As we continue to expand our regional and market reach and we ready the company for its next phase of growth, we’re thrilled to welcome Andrew to our executive leadership team,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. “Demand for our effective and easy-to-deploy Security Operations Cloud continues to soar, and Andrew will provide his deep expertise and strategic legal counsel that is critical for our long-term success and global growth.”

“The security operations market is undergoing significant transformation and disruption, and I believe Arctic Wolf has the right mix of people, technology, and business momentum to lead the pack,” said Hill, chief legal officer and general counsel, Arctic Wolf. “I am excited to join the company at this critical phase of growth—one that will enable Arctic Wolf to bring its operational approach to cybersecurity to a global stage.”

Arctic Wolf has achieved significant growth over the past several months. The Arctic Wolf Security Operation Cloud has scaled to ingest, parse, enrich, and analyze more than 1.6 trillion security events weekly for 2,300 customers worldwide—processing an equivalent or greater rate than other market-defining cloud platforms like Zscaler, Slack, and ServiceNow. The massive growth in the power and scale of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud has been precipitated by explosive market demand for security operations, which has resulted in the company doubling its sales for eight consecutive years and achieving a $4.3B valuation as part of a $150M Series F funding round in July.

The company recently continued its expansion into the EMEA region, with the opening of its first European security operations center in Frankfurt, Germany. Arctic Wolf also ascended to a Leadership position on the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services for 2021.

