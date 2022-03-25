Arcserve’s Andy Zollo Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

The prestigious Channel Chiefs list honors the channel executives who consistently defend, promote, and execute effective channel partner programs and strategies

The list recognizes the commitment of the selected executives and their companies to current and prospective channel partners

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Andy Zollo, Executive VP of Worldwide Sales, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

In March 2021, Zollo, a long-time leader in the industry, joined Arcserve via the company’s merger with StorageCraft. He had worked at StorageCraft since 2016 where he started as Vice President for EMEA Sales and was promoted to International Sales and then to Global Sales. During this tenure, he shifted international sales to a high-growth trajectory. His responsibilities at Arcserve include managing the global channel strategy, expanding the worldwide channel business, and growing existing partner potential.

Following the merger, Zollo combined the two organizations’ partner sales teams into one that’s laser-focused on delivering first-class partner management. Additionally, post-merger, Zollo doubled the number of internal Channel Managers and implemented a global Channel Sales Support team to answer simple and straightforward questions from partners swiftly and efficiently.

The significantly expanded product portfolio that resulted from the merger allows channel partners to simplify the selling process with solutions, services, and support from one vendor. The expanded portfolio also provides diversification, which helps channel partners increase their addressable market, scale revenue growth, and create margin opportunities.

Supporting Quotes

Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies. We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

Brannon Lacey, CEO, Arcserve

“Congrats to Andy on this well-deserved recognition. Andy has proven to be a remarkable sales leader who consistently advocates for channel partners and works to ensure they’re thriving with us. He is not only trusted by his team but by the entire partner community. We’re delighted he joined Arcserve’s leadership team.

“Following our merger, Andy brought together two sales teams to deliver account management that goes above-and-beyond in meeting the needs of the partner—including doubling down on bringing our partners world-class support, indicative of the importance of data protection. We expect only more success from Andy and his sales team in the service of our partner community in 2022 and beyond.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor, provides the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise and regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

