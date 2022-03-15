Home Business Wire Arco to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on...
Arco to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. An audio replay of the call will be available through April 6, 2022, by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

IR@arcoeducacao.com.br

Carina Carreira

carinacarreira@arcoeducacao.com.br

