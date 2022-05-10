Home Business Wire Arco to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24, 2022
Arco to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24, 2022

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515). An audio replay of the call will be available through May 30, 2022, by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived Webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Arco Platform Limited

IR@arcoeducacao.com.br

Carina Carreira

carinacarreira@arcoeducacao.com.br

