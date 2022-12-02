Arco Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Arco concluded the 2022 cycle with organic net revenue growth of 34% over the 2021 cycle at R$1,561 million (100% ACV recognition) and improved profitability

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arco Platform Limited, or Arco or Company (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2022.

“ We are concluding the 2022 cycle with 100% ACV bookings recognition, leading to a 48% top line growth and an increase in profitability. Initiatives put in place this year were a great first step in a long path towards improving efficiency and integration, reducing redundancy, and making Arco a more agile company to better service our partner schools and generate greater value to our shareholders. In this context free cash flow is a key success metric for our management team, together with growth, which, with a now comprehensive portfolio that includes pedagogical, financial and software solutions, will be powered by a more mature cross-selling strategy.”

Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder

Net revenue Cash Gross profit Adj. EBITDA 2022



cycle R$1,561M R$1,249M R$526M +47.7% YoY +49.0% YoY +58.3% YoY

3Q22 9M22 Net revenue Cash gross profit Net revenue Cash gross profit R$253.9M R$206.7M R$1,096.1M R$858.3M Adj. EBITDA Adj. Net income Adj. EBITDA Adj. Net income R$37.2M R$(61.9)M R$294.5M R$(51.8)M Note: Please see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on page 17 and Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation on pages 17 and 18.

Cycle Highlights

Arco concluded the 2022 cycle with net revenue of R$1,561 million (100% recognition of the 2022 ACV bookings provided at the beginning of the year), a 47.7% increase year-over-year (or 33.8% organic top line growth YoY). Net revenue for Core solutions totaled R$1.237 million (+46.9% YoY), while net revenue for Supplemental solutions totaled R$325 million (+50.7% YoY).

Cash gross profit was R$1,249 million (+49.0% YoY), leading to an 80.0% cash gross margin (versus 79.3% for the 2021 cycle).

Integration and efficiency initiatives contributed to an adjusted EBITDA of R$526 million for the 2022 cycle, translating into a 230-basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin to 33.7%.

3Q22 and 9M22 Highlights

Net revenue for the third quarter was R$253.9 million, a 38.6% YoY increase, with Core solutions totaling R$207.1 million (+38.1% YoY) and Supplemental solutions totaling R$46.8 million (+40.5% YoY). For the first nine months of 2022, net revenue increased 42.1% YoY to R$1,096.1 million, with Core solutions increasing 49.8% to R$920.6 million and Supplemental solutions increasing 12.1% to R$175.5 million. Excluding recent M&A1, net revenue increased 19.5% YoY in 3Q22 and 28.6% YoY in 9M22 YoY.

Cash gross margin (gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization) was 81.4% in 3Q22 (vs. 79.7% in 3Q21). For the first nine months of 2022, cash gross margin was 78.3% (vs. 78.7% in 9M21). The positive results from our integration and efficiency initiatives were key to partially offset non-recurring costs resulting from late additional orders of pedagogical materials by our partner schools in the second quarter, as rush printing costs are on average 25% higher than regular printing costs and books were shipped using express tariffs and through more expensive shipping methods (air, dedicated trucks). In the first nine months of 2022, Arco delivered R$33 million in cost savings, above the total amount expected in cost savings for the full year.

Higher selling expenses excluding depreciation and amortization at R$128.5 million in 3Q22 (+42.1% YoY) and R$413.8 million (+47.7% YoY) in the first nine months of 2022 reflect (i) higher investments in commercial activities (identifying and developing leads and cross sell opportunities, intensifying pedagogical support to partner schools, resumption of in-person interactions and events, among others), which are key to fostering strong growth potential opportunities and capturing more market share over time in both Core and Supplemental segments, and (ii) higher inflation for the period (mainly impacting travel expenses). Excluding recent M&A¹, selling expenses increased 35.5% in 3Q22 and 41.3% in 9M22. As a result of the diligent cash collection process and its close relationship with partner schools, Arco was able to improve the quality of its receivables, resulting in a consistent decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts.

1 Recent M&As refer to businesses acquired in 2021 (Me Salva, Eduqo, Edupass, COC, Dom Bosco) and 2022 (PGS, Mentes).

Allowance for doubtful accounts (R$M) 3Q22 3Q21 YoY 2Q22 QoQ 9M22 9M21 YoY Allowance for doubtful accounts (1.9) 6.0 N/A 0.4 N/A (8.5) 16.5 N/A % of net revenue – 0.8% 3.3% -4.1 p.p. -0.1% 0.7p.p. -0.8% 2.1% -2.9 p.p.

General and administrative expenses (G&A) continue to show the trend of a more integrated back-office strategy. In 3Q22, G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were R$70.5 million (-29.1% YoY) and represented 27.8% of net revenue (versus 54.2% in 3Q21). Excluding recent M&A¹, G&A expenses decreased to R$67.7 million (-31.7% YoY) in 3Q22. Share-based compensation plan expenses increased 47.4% YoY in 3Q22 (excluding Geekie’s SOP2 in 2021), representing 8.5% of 3Q22 revenue (vs. 8.0% of revenue in 3Q21). For the first nine months of 2022, G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were R$209.1 million (-4.6% YoY) and represented 19.1% of net revenue (versus 28.4% in 9M21). Excluding the effects of recent M&A¹, G&A expenses decreased 10.7% YoY in 9M22 to R$194.2 million. Share-based compensation plan expenses increased 24.3% YoY in 9M22, representing 3.7% of 9M22 revenue (vs. 4.3% of revenue in 9M21). From a cost savings perspective, Arco surpassed its initial goal for the year, delivering G&A savings of R$59 million in 9M22, above the R$47 million goal for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$37.2 million in 3Q22 (+135.1% YoY), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.6% (versus 8.6% in 3Q21). As for the first nine months of 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased 42.6% YoY to R$294.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.9% (versus 26.8% in 9M21). We expect the 2022 full year adjusted EBITDA margin to be around the bottom of the 36.5% and 38.5% guidance range we provided at the beginning of the year.

Adjusted net income (loss) in 3Q22 was R$(61.9) million, with an adjusted net margin of -24.4% (versus -11.9% in 3Q21), impacted by higher finance expenses and depreciation and amortization. For the nine-month period ended September 30th, 2022, adjusted net income was R$(51.8) million, with an adjusted net margin of -4.7% (versus 7.0% in 9M21).

A solid cash collection process in the quarter led to an important improvement in the quality of accounts receivable, with a reduction in days of sales outstanding (DSO) to 98 days in 3Q22 from 141 days in 2Q22 and 104 days in 3Q21, and a 2.1 p.p. reduction in delinquency levels to 4.0% in 3Q22 from 5.6% in 2Q22 and 6.1% in 3Q21.

Days of sales outstanding Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 YoY June 30, 2022 QoQ Trade receivables (R$M) 510.9 382.3 34% 687.6 -26% (-) Allowance for doubtful accounts 77.4 77.1 0% 79.7 -3% Trade receivables, net (R$M) 433.5 305.1 42% 607.8 -29% Net revenue LTM pro-forma¹ 1,614.5 1,073.2 50% 1,568.9 3% Adjusted DSO 98 104 -6% 141 -30% 1) Calculated as net revenue for the last twelve months added to the pro forma revenues from businesses acquired in the period to accurately reflect the Company’s operations.

Arco’s corporate restructuring is ongoing. In October Arco concluded the incorporation of Geekie into CBE (Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino, Arco’s wholly-owned entity which incorporates acquired businesses), leading to estimated future annual income tax savings of approximately R$17million. Future incorporations include Pleno (2023), Escola da Inteligência (2023) and SAE Digital (2024). As we keep incorporating other businesses into CBE, we expect to capture additional tax benefits and therefore further reduce our effective tax rate, currently at 8.7% in 9M22 (versus 17.3% in 9M21).

2 As part of Geekie’s acquisition, Arco acquired management future stake in Geekie, resulting from the exercise of their existing SOP. The fair value of SOP was calculated using the same valuation method as the accounts payable to selling shareholders for the acquisition of the remaining interest, resulting in the final transaction price, which were updated quarterly for Geekie’s most recent fair value, until was settled in June/2022.

Intangible assets – net balances (R$M) Sep. 30,



2022 Sep. 30,



2021 YoY June 30,



2022 QoQ Business Combination 2,922.5 2,334.6 25% 2,949.9 -1% Trademarks 479.6 437.3 10% 488.8 -2% Customer relationships 246.4 261.4 -6% 255.8 -4% Educational system 215.7 209.6 3% 224.6 -4% Softwares 9.8 11.4 -14% 8.6 14% Educational platform 4.7 5.7 -18% 4.4 7% Others¹ 15.4 16.4 -6% 16.8 -8% Goodwill 1,950.9 1,392.8 40% 1,950.9 0% Operational 279.8 206.5 35% 288.1 -3% Educational platform² 178.1 141.7 26% 200.1 -11% Softwares 77.1 53.0 45% 77.1 0% Copyrights 24.6 11.8 108% 10.8 127% Customer relationships 0.1 0.1 -35% 0.1 -35% TOTAL 3,202.2 2,541.2 26% 3,238.0 -1% 1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.

Amortization of intangible assets (R$M) 3Q22 3Q21 YoY 2Q22 QoQ 9M22 9M21 YoY Business Combination (79.2) (55.9) 42% (73.5) 8% (213.0) (165.9) 28% Trademarks (8) (6.5) 20% (8.0) -3% (23.5) (19.3) 22% Customer relationships (9.7) (8.6) 13% (9.4) 3% (28.2) (25.6) 10% Educational system (8.9) (8.1) 9% (9.4) -6% (27.6) (24.2) 14% Softwares (0.7) (0.9) -22% (0.7) 1% (2.1) (2.1) 0% Educational platform (0.2) (0.3) -17% (0.2) 24% (0.6) (0.7) -7% Others¹ (1.4) (1.3) 4% (1.5) -10% (4.3) (3.6) 18% Goodwill (50.6) (30.1) 68% (44.3) 14% (126.8) (90.3) 40% Operational (34.2) (22.8) 50% (29.1) 17% (92.8) (61.6) 51% Educational platform² (26.8) (16.3) 64% (21.7) 24% (70.8) (45.3) 56% Softwares (5.6) (4.5) 24% (5.4) 4% (16.2) (10.1) 60% Copyrights (1.6) (2.0) -20% (1.8) -11% (5.3) (6.1) -13% Customer relationships (0.2) – NA (0.2) -10% (0.5) (0.1) 380% TOTAL (113.4) (78.7) 44% (102.6) 11% (305.9) (227.5) 34% 1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.

Amortization of intangible assets (R$M) Impacts

P&L Originates



tax benefit Amortization with tax benefit in 3Q22² Amortization Tax benefit Impact on net



income Business Combination (58.8) 20.0 (38.8) Trademarks Yes Yes² (2.0) 0.7 (1.3) Customer relationships Yes Yes² (2.9) 1.0 (1.9) Educational system Yes Yes² (3.3) 1.1 (2.2) Educational platform Yes Yes² 0.5 (0.2) 0.4 Others¹ Yes Yes² (0.5) 0.2 (0.4) Goodwill No Yes² (50.6) 17.2 (33.4) Operational Yes Yes (34.2) 11.6 (22.6) TOTAL (93.0) 31.6 (61.4) 1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Amortizations are tax deductible only after the incorporation of the acquired business.

Amortization of intangible assets from business combination that generate tax benefit – breakdown by type (R$M) Businesses with current tax benefit Undefined² 2022¹ 2023 2024 2025 2026+ Trademarks 21 27 27 27 318 66 Customer relationships 21 25 25 25 59 111 Educational system 25 27 27 27 106 32 Software license – – – – – 11 Rights on contracts 1 1 1 1 3 1 Others 2 2 2 1 1 10 Goodwill 183 237 231 227 761 355 Total 253 319 313 308 1.247 587 Maximum tax benefit 86 108 106 105 424 199 1) Considers the maximum tax benefit for full year 2022. In 3Q22 we have benefited from R$17.6 million (totalizing R$44.6 million in 9M22). 2) Businesses with future tax benefit (not yet incorporated).

Amortization of intangible assets from business combination that generate tax benefit – breakdown by solutions (R$M) Businesses with current tax benefit Undefined² 2022¹ 2023 2024 2025 2026+ Geekie 7 42 42 42 279 – NAVE 9 9 9 9 11 – P2D3 57 89 89 89 364 – Positivo, Conquista, PES English 170 170 170 169 593 – Other Companies 10 10 4 – – – Acquired companies not yet incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 587 Total 253 319 313 308 1.247 587 Maximum tax benefit 86 108 106 105 424 199 1) Considers the maximum tax benefit for full year 2022. In 3Q22 we have benefited from R$17.6 million (totalizing R$44.6 in 9M22). 2) Businesses with future tax benefit (not yet incorporated). 3) Refer to COC and Dom Bosco solutions acquired in 2021.

CAPEX in 3Q22 was R$30.9 million, representing 12.2% of net revenue (versus 21.4% of net revenue in 3Q21). For 9M22, CAPEX totaled R$121.1 million, or 11.1% of net revenue (versus 14.8% of net revenue in 9M21), and within the guidance range of 10.0% to 12.0% of net revenue for 2022 full year we provided in 3Q21.

CAPEX (R$M) 3Q22 3Q21 YoY 2Q22 QoQ 9M22 9M21 YoY Acquisition of intangible assets¹ 27.0 35.0 -23% 41.5 -35% 108.8 104.8 4% Educational platform – content development 0.9 13.4 -93% 4.5 -80% 9.3 31.7 -71% Educational platform – platforms & tech 15.2 8.5 79% 17.9 -15% 57.7 35.7 62% Software 7.7 10.5 -27% 16.5 -54% 34.5 30.2 14% Copyrights and others 3.2 2.5 29% 2.6 22% 7.3 7.2 2% Acquisition of PP&E 3.9 4.0 -2% 1.7 128% 12.3 9.5 30% TOTAL¹ 30.9 39.0 -21% 43.2 -29% 121.1 114.3 6% 1) For 9M22 excludes R$14.2 million related to M&A payments (PGS’ and Mentes’ acquisition, being R$5.5 million in 1Q22 and R$8.7 million in 2Q22) from the accounting CAPEX of R$135.4 million.

Cash from operations for 3Q22 and 9M22 were R$89.7 million (from R$74.1 million in 3Q21) and R$384.1 million (from R$276.5 million in 9M21), respectively. Free cash flow to firm3 in 3Q22 increased 253.5% YoY to R$55.7 million, representing 22.0% of net revenues (vs. 8.6% of net revenue in 3Q21). For the nine-month period ended September 30th, 2022, free cash flow to firm also presented a significant improvement, increasing 131.9% YoY to R$212.4 million, or 19.4% of net revenue (vs. 11.9% in 9M21).

3 Please reference page 19 (reconciliation of free cash flow) for additional details.

Free cash flow to firm (managerial) 9M21 % of net



revenue 9M22 % of net



revenue YoY Adjusted EBITDA 206.5 26.8% 294.5 26.9% +43% (+/-) Noncash adjustments (2.4) -0.3% (12.6) -1.2% +430% (+/-) Working capital 72.5 9.4% 102.2 9.3% +41% (-) Income taxes paid (70.7) -9.2% (50.6) -4.6% -28% (-) CAPEX¹ (114.3) -14.8% (121.1) -11.1% +6% Free cash flow to firm (managerial) 91.6 11.9% 212.4 19.4% +132% 1) Excludes R$14.2 million related to M&A payments (PGS’ and Mentes’ acquisition, being R$5.5 million in 1Q22 and R$8.7 million in 2Q22) from the accounting CAPEX of R$135.4 million for 9M22

Arco’s cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments position as of September 30th, 2022, was R$1,015 million, while financial debt and accounts payable to selling shareholders were R$2,797 million, leading to a net debt of R$1,782 million. As part of Arco’s balance sheet management strategy, on August 5th, 2022, we announced the closing of a new Debentures issuance amounting to R$1,200 million. Net proceeds were partially used to prepay the Debentures issued in August 2021, and the balance was used to strengthen Arco’s cash position while extending its debt maturity profile. The new Debentures mature on August 3rd, 2027, with principal to be amortized in three equal installments payable on August 3rd, 2025, August 3rd, 2026, and August 3rd, 2027, and bear interest at CDI +2.30% per annum, payable semi-annually on February 3rd and August 3rd.

We had another strong commercial cycle for the 2023 school year, with a new student intake and upsell for both Core and Supplemental solutions indicating healthy organic growth YoY. Retention rates remained consistent with historical trends and average price increase was 2-3 p.p. above inflation (considers expected inflation – IPCA – of 5.88% for 2022 and 5.01% for 2023, as per Brazilian Central Bank Focus Report as of November 18th, 2022). Cross-sell initiatives were again a key driver to our go-to-market strategy, leading to a ~2 p.p. increase in the number of schools in our core base with at least one Supplemental solution to ~17% (from ~15% in 2022 school year). We are providing a 2023 ACV guidance for our pedagogical solutions of approximately R$1,930 million, which represents approximately 24% organic growth versus 2022 cycle net revenues of R$1,561 million.

COC, one of our recently acquired Core solutions had positive results for its first commercial cycle post acquisition, with a 17-point increase in the NPS to 66 leading to a 15 p.p. improvement in retention rate for the 2023 school year to 95%. We were able to implement significant price increases for the 2023 cycle (~4 p.p. above expected inflation). Finally, the year-over-year ACV growth was over 30%.

We are also providing an adjusted EBITDA margin guidance range for 2023 fiscal year for our pedagogical solutions of 36.5% to 38.5%, in line with the range provided for 2022 fiscal year, and a CAPEX as a percentage of revenue guidance range for 2023 fiscal year of 8.0% to 10.0%, below the 10.0% to 12.0% range provided for 2022 fiscal year. The expansion of our adjusted EBITDA – CAPEX as a percentage of revenue metric reflects Arco’s integration initiatives and corporate restructuring in place as Arco paves the way to become a portfolio hub of education solutions and a more efficient company, including (i) strategic sourcing, (ii) supply chain: printing costs & freight, (iii) IT systems optimization, (iv) corporate reorganization, (v) supplemental synergies, (vi) sales & operations planning, (vii) increased cooperation among core units, and (viii) technology integration.

Arco initiated its efficiency and integration agenda in 2021, with the goal of improving our operations, internal processes, and capital allocation strategy, leading to enhanced cash generation and generating more value to our shareholders. Accordingly, free cash flow became a key success metric to management, with three main drivers: (i) continuous margin expansion; (ii) return of capex to pre-covid levels as a percentage of revenue (at high single-digit rates), and (iii) normalization of working capital.

Finally, the Brazilian antitrust agency (CADE) approved the isaac acquisition on November 16th. The transaction is expected to close on January 2nd, 2023.

