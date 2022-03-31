Arco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Arco delivers R$1,232.1 million in revenues and 36.0% adjusted EBITDA margin1 for FY2021 and confirms the ACV for 2022 above guidance at R$1,560 million

“We are excited with the conclusion of our 2022 commercial cycle and the outlook for the school year. As schools returned to in person classes and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were, and continue to be, gradually lifted, Arco resumed its growth trajectory, outpacing industry peers, as a result of our relentless pursuit of quality, superior value proposition and assertive go-to-market strategy. Our 2022 ACV bookings increased 46% year-over-year to R$1,560 million, above the guidance range provided in our 3Q21 earnings release, mainly driven by the healthy retention rate of our partner schools and price increase for our solutions, combined with robust organic growth for both our Core and Supplemental solutions, powered by our successful cross-selling initiatives. We are very confident we will be able to recognize revenues in line with ACV bookings as partner schools see their operations return to full capacity, and we expect another strong commercial cycle for 2023 as we now have the portfolio of Core solutions to cover all geographies, price points and methodologies across Brazil, together with our ability to service our partner schools with other relevant competencies covered in our Supplemental portfolio. On our integration agenda, we have the conviction that we are in the right path to become a more agile Company and deliver an even better user experience to our partner schools, students, and parents. Our commitment to efficiency led us to deliver the adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021 within the guidance, despite numerous challenges, and we believe this will allow us to improve profitability and cash generation this year and in the years to come. I would like to thank Arco’s team for their resilience and exceptional deliveries in such a difficult year”, said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenue of R$460.8 million

Gross profit of R$366.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of R$224.4 million

Adjusted net income of R$88.7 million

Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 Results

Net Revenue of R$1,232.1 million

Gross Profit of R$937.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of R$430.9 million

Adjusted Net Income of R$132.9 million

1 Businesses acquired in 2021 were not considered in the 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance (MeSalva!, Eduqo, Edupass, COC and Dom Bosco).

Key Messages

Net revenues for the quarter were R$460.8 million, a 55% year-over-year increase, representing a 29.5% revenue recognition of 2022 ACV bookings. Core solutions totaled R$321.2 million (+42% YoY), while Supplemental solutions were R$139.6 million (+100% YoY). For the full year 2021, net revenues were 23% higher year-over-year, at R$1,232.1 million, with Core solutions totaling R$936.0 million (+11% YoY) and Supplemental solutions increasing 84% to R$296.1 million. Excluding the acquisitions concluded in 2021 (MeSalva!, Eduqo, Edupass and COC and Dom Bosco), net revenues increased 18% YoY in 2021.

Gross margin for 4Q21 improved 1.9 percentage points YoY to 79.5% as our initial integration initiatives relating to the integration and improvement of our supply chain processes started to produce positive results. Gross margin for 2021 was 76.1%, versus 77.9% in 2020, as the impacts of integration initiatives in 4Q21 were offset by the 259% increase in disposal of books related to student dropouts in partner schools that impacted 9M21 results. Excluding the effect of the increased level of disposals, 2021 gross margin was 77.5%.

Higher selling expenses excluding depreciation and amortization for 4Q21 (+53% YoY) and FY2021 (+35% YoY) reflect (i) expenses related to businesses acquired in 2021, and (ii) travel and marketing expenses, due to the resumption of traveling and marketing events, which are key to our commercial strategy. Excluding the effect of businesses acquired in 2021, selling expenses increased 40% in 4Q21 and 30% in 2021. Allowance for doubtful accounts increased 57% YoY in 4Q21 but decreased 23% YoY in 2021. Excluding businesses acquired in 2021, allowance for doubtful accounts increased 37% YoY in 4Q21, reflecting the increase in accounts receivables due to the strong commercial cycle for 2022, and decreased 27% YoY in 2021, reflecting improved cash collection processes.

The quality of Arco’s receivables profile and strong credit and collection processes reduced allowance for doubtful accounts back to historical levels. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Arco supported its partner schools through the extension of payment terms. Delinquency also dropped to 4.1% in 2021, from 6.7% in 2020, and the coverage index remained at 13% in 2021 (flat versus 2020) and 15%, excluding receivables from transactions with no credit risk such as direct sales to parents using credit cards (also flat versus 2020).

Allowance for doubtful accounts (R$ MM) 4Q21 4Q20 YoY 3Q21 QoQ Allowance for doubtful accounts (10.1) (6.5) 57% (6.0) 69% % of Revenues -2.2% -2.2% 0.0 p.p. -3.3% 1.1 p.p. Allowance for doubtful accounts adjusted for COVID impact¹ (10.1) (4.4) 130% (6.0) 69% % of Revenues -2.2% -1.5% 0.7 p.p. -3.3% 1.1 p.p.

1) Calculated excluding COVID-19 impact on allowance for doubtful accounts to better reflect a normalized level of this line.

Higher G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization in 4Q21 and 2021 reflect (i) expenses related to businesses acquired in 2021, (ii) non-recurring third-party services related to these new businesses (mainly COC/Dom Bosco), and (iii) a fair value update related to Geekie’s SOP1 (management stock option plan). Excluding the impact of these businesses, G&A contracted 6% YoY in 4Q21 and increased 10% YoY in 2021. Excluding RSU expenses, G&A contracted 7% YoY in 4Q21 and increased 8% YoY in 2021 (contracted 17% YoY in 4Q21 and increased 4% YoY in 2021 excluding acquired businesses), reflecting initial efforts towards increased efficiency.

1) When Arco acquired Geekie in 2016, as part of the transaction Arco acquired Geekie’s management future stake in Geekie, resulting from the exercise of their existing SOP. The fair value of the SOP is calculated using the same valuation method as the accounts payable to selling shareholders for the acquisition of the remaining interest, resulting in the final transaction price, which are updated quarterly for Geekie’s most recent fair value, until its effective settlement in 2022. As a result of Geekie’s recent strong commercial performance, its updated fair value impacted both the SOP and accounts payable to selling shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$224.4 million in 4Q21, +78% YoY, and R$430.9 million in 2021, +13% YoY. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 48.7% in the quarter versus 42.5% in 4Q20, and 35.0% in 2021 versus 38.0% in 2020. Excluding the effect of businesses acquired in 2021, which were not included in the margin guidance, adjusted EBITDA margin for 2021 was 36.0% for 2021, within the 35.5% and 37.5% margin guidance.

Adjusted net income in 4Q21 was R$88.7 million, 25% above 4Q20, with an adjusted net margin of 19.2%. In 2021, adjusted net income totaled R$132.9 million, 32% below 2020, impacted by lower revenue recognition in the first 9 months of 2021 and higher finance expenses, leading to an adjusted net margin of 10.8%. For purposes of the calculation of adjusted net income for 2021, we have excluded certain adjustments that we applied to the calculation of adjusted net income for prior periods. These adjustments will not be applied to the calculation of adjusted net income going forward. The adjustments are as follows: (i) Interest on acquisition of investments linked to a fixed rate, as it is similar to the cost of a finance line in which proceeds are used in M&A activities; (ii) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents, as it is part of Arco’s cash management as an FPI; and (iii) Share of loss of equity‑accounted investees, as despite not being controlled by Arco, these businesses are strategic to the company. We believe that eliminating these adjustments from our calculation of adjusted net income for 2021 and going forward does not impact investors’ ability to assess our operational results. We note that we have not retroactively restated net adjusted income for periods prior to 2021, but that we are excluding these adjustments from adjusted net income for 4Q20 and 2020 as indicated/ presented in this press release for comparison purposes only.

Arco delivered a healthy operating profit in 2021, but the year required strategical use of cash with a long-term mindset. Cash flow from operations was mainly impacted by working capital: (i) higher receivables reflect the strong growth for 2022 and the addition of COC & Dom Bosco to the portfolio; and (ii) higher inventory as a result of the student dropouts at our partner schools associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The free cash flow was impacted by higher CAPEX as: (i) despite lower-than-expected revenues in 2021, our investment plan for content development and technology remained a priority as we prepared to benefit from the expected positive scenario post- COVID-19 pandemic; and (ii) we had a one-time PP&E addition due to a temporary change to the financing format of one of Geekie’s product, initial investments in COC & Dom Bosco and ArcoTech.

Quarter analysis

Free cash flow (R$ MM) 4Q21 4Q20 YoY 3Q21 QoQ Cash generated from operations (138.4) (49.9) 177% 74.1 -287% (-) Income tax paid (1.9) (4.6) -59% (19.2) -90% (-) Interest paid on lease liabilities (0.8) (0.9) -15% (0.9) -16% (-) Interest paid on investment acquisition (8.4) (0.1) n.a. (1.0) 719% (-) Interest paid on loans and financing (6.9) (3.6) 93% (5.5) 26% (-) Payments for contingent consideration (3.5) (5.8) -40% – – Cash Flow from Operating Activities (159.8) (65.0) 146% 47.6 -436% (-) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (50.5) (5.2) 880% (4.0) 1,160% (-) Acquisition of intangible assets (46.6) (33.8) 38% (35.2) 32% Free cash flow (257.0) (103.9) 147% 8.4 n.a.

Annual analysis

Free cash flow (R$ MM) 2021 2020 YoY Cash generated from operations 138.2 212.6 -35% (-) Income tax paid (72.6) (95.1) -24% (-) Interest paid on lease liabilities (3.3) (2.1) 57% (-) Interest paid on investment acquisition (13.7) (0.2) n.a. (-) Interest paid on loans and financing (20.3) (13.4) 51% (-) Payments for contingent consideration (3.8) (9.5) -60% Cash Flow from Operating Activities 24.5 92.4 -73% (-) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (60.1) (10.8) 455% (-) Acquisition of intangible assets (151.3) (96.8) 56% Free cash flow (186.9) (15.3) n.a.

Trade Receivables – Aging (R$ MM) 4Q21 4Q20 YoY 3Q21 QoQ Neither past due nor impaired 567.5 360.7 57% 246.7 130% 1 to 60 days 15.4 26.2 -41% 34.8 -56% 61 to 90 days 8.4 10.0 -16% 13.0 -35% 91 to 120 days 10.3 10.5 -2% 10.7 -4% 121 to 180 days 16.3 18.9 -14% 14.5 13% More than 180 days 62.5 52.4 19% 62.7 0% Trade receivables 680.4 478.7 42% 382.3 78%

Days of sales outstanding 4Q21 4Q20 YoY 3Q21 QoQ Trade receivables (R$ MM) 680.4 478.7 42.1% 382.3 78.0% (-) Allowance for doubtful accounts (87.1) (63.4) 37.4% (77.1) 13.0% Trade receivables, net (R$ MM) 593.3 415.3 42.9% 305.1 94.4% Net revenue LTM pro-forma¹ 1,328.3 1,079.7 23.0% 1,078.5 23.2% Adjusted DSO 163 140 16.1% 103 57.9%

1) Calculated as net revenues for the last twelve months added to the pro forma revenues from businesses acquired in the period to accurately reflect the Company’s operations.

CAPEX (R$ MM)¹ 4Q21 4Q20 Var. YoY 3Q21 Var. QoQ Acquisition of intangible assets 46.6 33.8 38% 35.2 32% Educational platform – content development 6.6 2.4 175% 11.5 -42% Educational platform – platforms and educational technology 25.0 22.8 10% 10.5 138% Software 13.2 5.8 129% 10.7 23% Copyrights and others 1.8 2.8 -36% 2.5 -29% Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 50.5 5.1 888% 4.0 1160% TOTAL 97.1 38.9 150% 39.2 148%

1) Excluding the effect of business combinations.

CAPEX (R$ MM)¹ 2021 2020 Var. YoY Acquisition of intangible assets 151.3 96.8 56% Educational platform – content development 75.5 51.3 47% Educational platform – platforms and educational technology 23.2 14.9 56% Software 43.6 22.1 97% Copyrights and others 9.0 8.6 5% Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 60.1 10.8 455% TOTAL 211.4 107.6 96%

Arco’s corporate restructuring is ongoing. We expect to incorporate the recently acquired COC/Dom Bosco in 2022, followed by Pleno and Escola da Inteligência. As we keep incorporating other businesses into CBE (Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino, our wholly owned entity which incorporates acquired businesses) we will be able to capture additional tax benefits and therefore expect to further reduce our effective tax rate, currently at 17.8% for 2021 (versus 25.5% for 2020).

Intangible assets – net balances (R$ MM) 4Q21 4Q20 YoY 3Q21 QoQ Business Combination 2,992.4 2,395.8 25% 2,334.6 28% Trademarks 488.7 449.0 9% 437.3 12% Customer relationships 274.7 283.8 -3% 261.4 5% Educational system 242.0 231.8 4% 209.6 15% Softwares 11.0 6.3 75% 11.4 -4% Educational platform 6.9 13.1 -47% 5.7 20% Others¹ 19.3 17.5 10% 16.4 18% Goodwill 1,949.9 1,394.4 40% 1,392.8 40% Operational 265.2 153.9 72% 206.5 28% Educational platform² 192.0 113.0 70% 141.7 36% Softwares 61.7 29.3 110% 53.0 16% Copyrights 11.4 11.4 1% 11.8 -3% Customer relationships 0.1 0.1 -44% 0.1 -17% TOTAL 3,257.6 2,549.6 28% 2,541.2 28%

Amortization of intangible assets (R$ MM) 4Q21 4Q20 YoY 3Q21 QoQ Business Combination (59.5) (52.0) 14% (55.7) 7% Trademarks (7.3) (5.2) 40% (6.5) 13% Customer relationships (9.7) (6.5) 49% (8.6) 13% Educational system (9.4) (7.3) 29% (8.1) 16% Softwares (0.5) (0.7) -35% (0.9) -49% Educational platform (0.1) (0.1) 83% (0.3) -54% Others¹ (0.5) (2.1) -73% (1.3) -58% Goodwill (31.9) (30.1) 6% (30.1) 6% Operational (27.2) (15.1) 80% (22.8) 19% Educational platform² (19.8) (9.4) 110% (16.3) 21% Softwares (4.5) (3.9) 17% (4.5) 1% Copyrights (2.0) (1.8) 12% (2.0) 0% Customer relationships (0.9) (0.0) n/a – n/a TOTAL (86.6) (67.1) 29% (78.5) 10%

1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.

Amortization of intangible assets Impacts Originates Amortizations with tax benefit in (R$ MM) P&L tax 4Q21² benefit Amortization Tax benefit Impact on net income Business Combination (47,2) 16,0 (31,1) Trademarks Yes Yes² (4,1) 1,4 (2,7) Customer relationships Yes Yes² (5,3) 1,8 (3,5) Educational system Yes Yes² (5,1) 1,7 (3,4) Educational platform Yes Yes² (0,2) 0,1 (0,1) Others¹ Yes Yes² (0,5) 0,2 (0,3) Goodwill No Yes² (31,9) 10,9 (21,1) Operational Yes Yes (27,2) 9,2 (17,9) TOTAL (74,3) 25,3 (49,1)

1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Amortizations are tax deductible only after the incorporation of the acquired business. In 4Q21, 29% of the balance of the intangible assets from business combinations generates tax benefits.

Amortization of intangible assets from business combination that generate tax benefit – schedule (R$ MM) Businesses with current tax benefit Undefined¹ 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 + Trademarks 19 20 20 20 277 128 Customer relationships 21 25 25 25 59 111 Educational system 25 27 27 27 106 32 Software license – – – – – 11 Rights on contracts 1 1 1 1 3 1 Others 2 2 2 1 1 10 Goodwill 202 239 234 230 382 514 Total 270 314 308 303 828 808 Maximum tax benefit 92 107 105 103 281 275

1) Businesses with future tax benefit (incorporation process to begin).

Amortization of intangible assets from business combination that generate tax benefit – schedule (R$ MM) Businesses with current tax benefit Undefined¹ 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 + NAVE 8 9 9 9 8 – P2D² 82 126 126 126 227 – Positivo 170 170 170 169 593 – Other Companies 10 10 4 0 0 808 Total 270 314 308 303 828 808 Maximum tax benefit 92 107 105 103 281 275

1) Businesses with future tax benefit (incorporation process to begin). 2) Refer to COC and Dom Bosco solutions acquired in 2021.

Arco’s cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments position of R$1,184 million is currently adequate to meet obligations for the year of R$1,028 million in debt and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Arco finished the period with a Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA of 3.9x and we expect this ratio to gradually decrease as Arco generates more cash on the back of stronger results. As a subsequent event, on January 3, 2022, Arco repaid a loan in full through one of its subsidiaries in the amount of R$202 million.

We had a very strong commercial cycle outcome for the 2022 school year, with a clear acceleration in the pace of organic growth versus 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic scenario in Brazil improved significantly. Our 2022 ACV bookings were R$1,560 million, above the guidance range of R$1,475 million to R$1,515 million provided in the 3Q21 earnings release, representing a 46% growth versus 2021 pro forma net revenues of R$1,069 million (2021 cycle net revenues of R$1,057 million plus annualized revenues of businesses acquired in 2021 of R$12 million), or 32% organic growth. We are confident we will be able to recognize revenues in line with ACV bookings in 2022 as partner schools gradually see their operations return to full capacity.

Arco’s main priorities for 2022 include:

1) Use the power of our platform to boost growth;



2) Integrate to unlock efficiencies and benefits of scale;



3) Improve cash generation to strengthen our balance sheet and allow for future investments​; and



4) Continue expanding disclosure on ESG initiatives and increase our impact​.

Arco has today released its 2021 ESG report, in which we are detailing our 2025 Goals, listing our projects to achieve it, and updating the main metrics in our three material pillars:

Impact on Education: We have increased our number of students in 2022 to 2.3 mm from 1.8 mm in 2021; our core NPS increased to 84 from 82; and students approved in universities through SISU grew 27%. Our priorities for the year are to measure the evolution in learning in our partner schools and increase the number of students learnings 21st century skills.

Focus on People: We are launching two internal initiatives regarding diversity: a mentoring program among senior female leaders and other women in the path to assume those positions and a Racial Diversity Learning Group to expand our teams’ knowledge on the theme. Our priorities for the year are to reduce the turnover, increase the employees’ NPS and strengthen our diversity programs.

Strong & Sustainable Structure: We have reduced in 72% the number of our suppliers aiming increased efficiency and sustainability in our supply chain, and our paper is 100% FSC certified. Our priorities for the year are to map our paper life cycle and to start measuring our carbon emissions.

For further information, please see our 2021 ESG Report published on our IR website (https://investor.arcoplatform.com/esg/).

Information related to COVID-19 pandemic

As of December 31, 2021, there was a total net impact of R$1,798 thousand on the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly related to: (i) additional expenses of R$2,071 thousand related to health care in food and emotional health programs provided to the Company’s employees, and (ii) savings on rent concessions, in connection with leased buildings, as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting to R$273 thousand.

The Company assessed the existence of potential impairment indicators and the possible impacts on the key assumptions and projections caused by the pandemic on the recoverability of long-lived assets and concluded that there are no indications that demonstrate the need to recognize a provision for impairment of long-lived assets in the consolidated financial statements.

The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an ongoing basis is still uncertain, and the Company’s management team will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential impacts it may have on the Company’s business, its financial performance and position.

For full disclosure regarding the COVID-19 discussion, please refer to the December 31, 2021, condensed consolidated financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Margin, Taxable Income Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow.

