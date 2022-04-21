Arcitecta to Present at Dell Talks @ NAB 22 on the Possibilities for Metadata-Driven Production at NAB 2022

DENVER & MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DellTalks—Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced that it will be presenting on the topic of Metadata-Driven Production as part of the Dell Talks @ NAB 22 series of interviews and presentations. The series is hosted by Dell Technologies, NVIDIA and the International Trade Association for the Broadcast & Media Industry (IABM). Arcitecta’s CTO, Jason Lohrey, and IABM CTO, Stan Moote, will host the Metadata-Driven Production session, available to attendees on-site at NAB 2022, as a virtual live stream and on-demand.

Metadata is information about the data, the hidden champion for big and complex data management. With organizations facing exponential data growth, leveraging metadata is empowering new opportunities in Media and Entertainment and shaping the future of creativity and business agility.

Dell Talks @ NAB 22 Session Details: Metadata-Driven Production

DATE: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 TIME: 3:00 pm PT WHERE: NAB 2022 On-site: IABM’s BaM Zone in N117LMR, off of the central boulevard of the Las Vegas Convention Center Virtual: Real-time live stream On-demand: Will be available after the live event TOPIC: Metadata-Driven Production In the right hands, metadata is the essence that can drive articulate orchestration of content production workflows inter- and intra-organization. It enables nuanced decision making leading to the right data, in the right place at precisely the right time. This session will explore the use of metadata as a means to increase the scales and complexity of production and process and cost optimization for local, collaborative and geographically-distributed production when leveraging metadata – metadata that is arbitrary and a fundamental part of the storage and file systems, process management, and transmission systems. REGISTER: IABM Registration Register to attend Dell Talks @ NAB 22 Session The virtual, on-demand or physical attendance registration requires a simple, free IABM site registration for non-members prior to registering for the event. IABM registration opens up a wide range of valuable content for IABM members and non-members, including white papers, articles, videos, podcasts, webinars, and business intelligence reports.

Arcitecta provides customers with innovative end-to-end data management solutions that radically simplify global data management. Its proven Mediaflux solution delivers highly scalable data management capabilities that allow for easy collaboration, data access and sharing and significant workflow efficiencies using a single system to manage and move the data optimally. Arcitecta’s Mediaflux solution is certified on Dell Technologies and was recently awarded the “Most Complete Solution” and “Best Software Architecture” by the International Data Mover Challenge at Supercomputing Asia 2022.

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta is a creative and innovative data management software company. Founded in 1998, Arcitecta builds the world’s best data management platforms, enabling thousands of users worldwide in some of the most demanding data-driven environments. Long before “Big Data” became a buzzword, Arcitecta recognized that data would underpin every human endeavor and create a significant explosion in all forms of data during the coming decades. Arcitecta’s flagship Mediaflux platform began with the vision to provide organizations with extraordinary technology for handling all forms of data, from small to very large and complex. Today, it forms the foundation for managing the simplest and the most complex data for all sizes of organizations and global enterprises, empowering them to simplify data-intensive workflows and accelerate time to insight from their data to improve business outcomes and people’s quality of life.

Contacts

Media Contact Information

Press@Arcitecta.com

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King | Arcitecta Marketing and Communications



+61 434 255 022

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

Denise Nelson, IGNITE Consulting



+1 925-858-5198