Archer Education Announces Strategic Acquisitions of Circa Interactive and view.DO to Build an Enrollment Journey Platform for the Higher Education Market

Engagement technology and story-based marketing companies merge to modernize enrollment management

KANSAS CITY, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Archer Education (“Archer”), an education technology company dedicated to personalizing student recruitment, announced it has acquired Circa Interactive (“Circa”), the premier higher education digital marketing agency, and view.DO, a conversational experience technology, to modernize enrollment management for nontraditional students. These acquisitions mark a foundational step in bringing to life an enrollment journey platform that personalizes each prospective learner’s experience.

“With the rise of online education and alternative credentials, our industry needs forward-thinking solutions to serve the modern student and workforce,” Archer CEO Brian Hartnack said. “Whether we’re designing recruitment strategies for an online master’s degree, boot camp, or innovative learning modality, our solution is to personalize the student journey through engagement technology and use narrative to propel learners from first touchpoint to graduation.”

By combining its best-in-class analytics, technology, and performance marketing talent with Circa’s pioneering storytelling, persona-based marketing, and SEO services, Archer is building a scalable end-to-end experience through its enrollment journey platform.

“We have always prided ourselves on knowing our partners — understanding each one’s story, students, and faculty — and we will continue to offer the same dedicated services, but now we can make a bigger impact,” Clayton Dean, former president and COO of Circa Interactive and current senior vice president of partnership management at Archer Education, said.

As an independent organization, Circa has been the driving force behind innovative marketing campaigns for large public universities, private nonprofits, and a variety of strategic partnerships. With the addition of Circa, Archer can build on its decades of higher education experience in performance marketing, student engagement technology, analytics, enrollment, and strategic planning by adding a breadth of new specializations and services.

“By using technology to personalize a student’s recruitment experience, we’re bringing something truly game-changing to the market,” Archer Chief Growth Officer Brad Gibbs said. “Our combined marketing and enrollment services, as well as our flexible partnership format, create an opportunity for our direct university clients and other strategic partners to reduce recruitment costs and empower their ability to scale.”

Complementing the acquisition of Circa Interactive, Archer Education also finalized the strategic acquisition of view.DO, a conversational experience technology that scales and drives prospective students to complete the application process, via an asset acquisition from dotEDU Technologies.

“View.DO allows us to replace post-inquiry thank-you pages with engaging digital experiences and automated nurturing via text or email, delivering more immediate and relevant communication for prospective students,” Archer Vice President of Student Engagement Angie Mohr said.

Having supported over 4.5 million student experiences to date, the proprietary technology behind view.DO is designed to work hand in hand with a university’s current processes and human capital to better qualify leads and deliver more applications and enrollments. With view.DO, Archer can now extend story and communication through an omnichannel approach.

“As a united organization, we’re not only building an enrollment journey platform to help universities and other strategic partners recruit students more effectively,” Hartnack said, “but we believe we’re personalizing the experience for every individual dreaming of a better future through education.”

Archer Education

Since 2006, Archer Education Inc. (“Archer”), an education technology company dedicated to personalizing student recruitment, has helped bridge more than 8 million students to an institution of higher learning and a better future through education. Archer continues to grow and bring innovative enrollment marketing, recruitment, and retention products and services to higher education institutions across the United States. Archer’s connected technologies and captivating, story-driven interactions cultivate meaningful engagement and a rich, rewarding journey for today’s evolving nontraditional learner.

Circa Interactive

Circa Interactive (“Circa”) is the premier digital marketing agency in higher education. Since opening in 2011, Circa has helped more than 60 university programs increase lead flow, build brand awareness, and generate more students. By combining creative and analytical solutions, Circa provides services in SEO, paid search, digital PR, content marketing, social media, and analytics.

RELATED LINKS

https://www.archeredu.com

Contacts

George Bradley



949-338-5116



gbradley@archeredu.com

Archer Education