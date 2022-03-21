Archer™ 3D Targeting Planning Software Platform Receives 510(k) Clearance

Catalyst OrthoScience initiates a controlled, limited user release of the planning software to test the software in clinical settings

NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#archercsr—Catalyst OrthoScience Inc. (Catalyst), a medical device company focused on the upper extremity orthopedics market, today announced that the platform technology for its Archer™ 3D Targeting planning software received 510(k) clearance for use in shoulder arthroplasty. Licensed in partnership with 3D-Shoulder, a subsidiary of 3D-Side, Archer 3D Targeting is an innovative, preoperative shoulder planning software encompassing both anatomic and reverse planning capabilities.

Archer 3D Targeting equips shoulder surgeons with an advanced understanding of each patient’s unique pathology and delivers an individualized surgical plan prior to the procedure, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care. The software uses acquisition points such as the best fit sphere to initially place implants, which the surgeons can further refine within the plan.

“We have been working with an excellent group of design surgeons who have worked with Catalyst and 3D-Shoulder to develop the Archer 3D Targeting software,” said Carl O’Connell, CEO and president of Catalyst. “We are now initiating a limited user release with a controlled number of shoulder surgeons across the country who will test the software in clinical settings and provide us with feedback prior to a full commercial launch.”

“3D planning has completely changed my approach to planning for my shoulder arthroplasty cases,” said Matthew A. Kippe, MD, sports medicine and shoulder surgeon, Hawthorn Medical Associates in North Dartmouth, MA. “I can now better understand the deformity associated with certain arthritic conditions and more accurately place components in order to ensure better functional outcomes and perhaps improve longevity.”

“3D planning has become the gold standard for shoulder arthroplasty, and the addition of the Archer 3D Targeting software further expands Catalyst’s ability to offer unique and innovative solutions for surgeons and their patients,” said Joseph Gentile, MD, orthopedic surgeon, Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Huntersville, NC.

Catalyst will preview Archer 3D Targeting and provide demonstrations of the Archer CSR Total Shoulder System and Archer R1 Reverse Shoulder System at the upcoming American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2022 Annual Meeting, held March 23-25 in Chicago. Catalyst OrthoScience will be at booth #2408.

About Catalyst OrthoScience Inc.



Catalyst OrthoScience, founded in 2014 by orthopedic surgeon Steven Goldberg, M.D., improves the patient and surgeon experience by making shoulder surgery less invasive and more efficient. The company has a growing portfolio of U.S. and international patents and pending patents on its distinctive surgical offerings. Headquartered in Naples, Fla., Catalyst products are available across the U.S. For more information, visit www.CatalystOrtho.com/.

About 3D-Shoulder LLC



3D-Shoulder is a joint venture between 3D-Side, expert in cranioplasty and oncology surgery for more than 10 years and Jean-Marie Berger, a 20-year experienced executive in orthopaedics especially in shoulder arthroplasty. 3D-Shoulder has developed a very specific vision on integrated surgical software dedicated to shoulder arthroplasty. An innovative platform has been developed connecting surgeons, patients and medical device companies to optimize and streamline communication, creation and supervision of the production of 3D planning and patient-specific medical devices. For more information, visit www.3d-side.com.

Contacts

Wendy Crites Wacker, APR, CPRC



Catalyst OrthoScience



(352) 494-2129



wwacker@catalystortho.com