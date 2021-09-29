Arch Platform Technologies Integrates Teradici PCoIP® Technology to Offer Plug & Play Creative Facilities as a Service

Arch joins the Teradici Advantage Partner Program and offers a highly secure, studio-in-the-cloud SaaS platform for Large and Small Film & TV Production Studios

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch Platform Technologies, winner of the 2021 HPA Award for Engineering Excellence, has teamed up with Teradici, creator of the industry-leading PCoIP® remote display protocol and Emmy Award Winning Cloud Access Software (CAS), by joining the Teradici Advantage Partner Program (TAPP). The collaboration with Teradici allows Arch to leverage Teradici CAS and PCoIP® technology to develop the Arch Platform, a high-quality cloud-based platform used by major Hollywood studios for post-production and virtual production.

The Arch Platform allows users to spin up powerful cloud-based studios for visual effects, post-production, virtual production, and other collaborative work within an hour. Artists and studios can onramp to cloud-based creative production, which allows companies to get to market quicker without geographical boundaries or onboarding delays normally involved with on-premises infrastructure. Teradici PCoIP technology has been seamlessly integrated into the Arch Platform to provide the ‘best-in-class’ display protocol performance, including high-fidelity resolution and lossless image reproduction, support for HD/4K resolutions and high frame rates (fps) required for GPU-demanding editing applications. Arch utilizes Teradici’s session brokering APIs and SDKs to seamlessly integrate into the Arch Platform workflow and create a truly hardened and secure environment for cloud infrastructure.

Creative professionals in Media and Entertainment have trusted Teradici technology for years to provide an uncompromised user experience and ultra-secure remote access to graphics-intensive 3D applications with reliable throughput from anywhere in the world. This is why Teradici CAS was honored with an Engineering Emmy® Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development from the Television Academy.

“Working with Teradici allows us to offer our customers the highest fidelity remote desktop experience combined with world-class security protocols to support the most demanding visual effects and virtual production workloads that Hollywood can throw at us,” said Edward Churchward, co-founder and CTO of Arch Platform Technologies.

The Arch Platform is attractive to smaller studios because there is no upfront investment or recurring capital expenses required to run a successful production and effects studio. The platform supports larger facilities with complex workflows by offering an enterprise-level SaaS dashboard, orchestration service, proprietary machine image pipelines and enterprise-level security that allow clients to easily build their required resources including workstations, render farms, storage, and licensing servers, as well as manage facilities and teams.

“Arch has changed the way I manage my VFX team,” said Harrison Marks, visual effects producer, whose titles include The Bourne Legacy, Patriot’s Day, Spencer Confidential, and the upcoming Distant. “The cloud-based workflow allows team members to share data and work collaboratively from around the globe efficiently. As current schedules require production and post-productions to overlap, using the Arch Platform had everyone working in sync from prep to wrap. The scalable nature of the Arch system allowed the team to expand and contract as the production required at the simple click of a button. The ease and efficiency easily outperformed pre-pandemic hardware systems. I have used Arch on three shows and hope to continue.”

“The broad appeal and value of the Arch Platform is that creatives are able to focus on where their expertise lies—translating their vision using the tools they are most familiar with—rather than muddling through the details of the technology that makes it possible,” said Paul Austin, Teradici Director of Global Channels. “At its core, this is a remote workstation that simply works.”

About Arch Platform Technologies

Arch Platform Technologies is the creator of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award-winning Arch Platform, a SaaS platform to easily create and manage powerful, cloud-based content creation studios for visual effects, post-production, virtual production and other collaborative creative endeavors. The Arch Platform is used by major Hollywood studios and post-production companies to seamlessly build and manage a complete solution—workstations, render, storage, and workflow pipeline, providing users with easy access to highly secure flexible resources. For more information, visit www.archpt.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @archpt.

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remote display protocol, which delivers desktops and workstations from the data center or public cloud to end users with the highest levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity. Teradici CAS, which won an Engineering Emmy from the Television Academy in 2020, powers the most secure remote solutions with unparalleled performance for even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici technology is trusted by leading media companies, design houses, financial firms and government agencies and is deployed to more than 15 million users worldwide. For more information, visit: www.teradici.com.

