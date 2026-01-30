ArcBest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

- Increased Asset-Based shipments and tonnage
- Achieved record Asset-Light productivity for full-year 2025
- Returned more than $86 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2025
FORT SMITH, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
Fourth quarter 2025 revenue totaled $972.7 million, compared to $1.0 billion in the prior-year period. Net loss from continuing operations was $8.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, versus net income of $29.0 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in the fourth quarter 2025 net loss is a $9.1 million after-tax, noncash charge associated with impairments. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $8.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $31.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, in the prior year.
ArcBest’s full year 2025 revenue totaled $4.0 billion, compared to $4.2 billion in the prior year. Net income from continuing operations in 2025 was $60.1 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, versus $173.4 million, or $7.28 per diluted share, in 2024, which included a $67.9 million after-tax benefit from the reduction in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the MoLo acquisition. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $84.8 million, or $3.70 per diluted share, compared to $149.7 million, or $6.28 per diluted share, in the prior year.
“2025 was a year of strong execution and meaningful progress for ArcBest,” said Seth Runser, ArcBest President and CEO. “Amid a challenging freight environment, our team delivered growth in LTL shipments and tonnage, restored profitability in Asset-Light, and achieved record Asset-Light productivity as customers increasingly embraced our integrated, technology-driven solutions. These results are a testament to the resilience and dedication of our people and the trust our customers place in us every day. We are advancing our strategic plan and remain confident we are taking the right steps to achieve our objectives and drive long-term value.”
Results of Operations Comparisons
Asset-Based
Fourth Quarter 2025 Versus Fourth Quarter 2024
- Revenue of $648.8 million compared to $656.2 million, a per-day decrease of 0.3 percent
- Tonnage per day increase of 2.6 percent
- Shipments per day increase of 2.4 percent
- Billed revenue per hundredweight decrease of 2.7 percent
- Billed revenue per shipment decrease of 2.5 percent
- Weight per shipment increase of 0.2 percent
- Operating income of $24.4 million and an operating ratio of 96.2 percent, compared to $52.3 million and 92.0 percent
Tonnage growth was driven by an increase in daily shipments, largely attributable to newly onboarded core LTL customers. Average weight per shipment was slightly higher due to the heavier profile of new business; however, this was partially offset by lower weight per shipment from existing customers, reflecting continued softness in the manufacturing sector.
Customer contract renewals and deferred pricing agreements averaged a 5.0 percent increase during the fourth quarter. However, billed revenue per hundredweight, including and excluding fuel, declined approximately 3 percent year-over-year as pricing gains were offset by changes in freight mix. Overall, LTL industry pricing remains rational.
Operating expenses increased due to additional labor supporting shipment growth, annual union wage adjustments, and higher equipment depreciation.
Compared sequentially to the third quarter of 2025, fourth quarter daily revenue decreased 6.3 percent. Shipments per day declined 4.4 percent while weight per shipment increased 2.7 percent, resulting in a 1.8 percent decrease in tonnage per day. Billed revenue per hundredweight both including and excluding fuel, decreased approximately four percent, reflecting the heavier-weighted shipments. Billed revenue per shipment decreased 1.9 percent, due primarily to the seasonal step down in U-Pack moving shipments. The non-GAAP operating ratio increased by 370 basis points, due in part to three fewer revenue days.
Asset-Light
Fourth Quarter 2025 Versus Fourth Quarter 2024
- Revenue of $353.5 million compared to $375.4 million, a per-day decrease of 5.1 percent
- Shipments per day increase of 0.8 percent
- Revenue per shipment decrease of 5.8 percent
- Purchased transportation expense was 86.4 percent of revenue compared to 86.6 percent
- Operating loss of $9.9 million compared to operating loss of $1.6 million
- On a non-GAAP basis, breakeven operating results compared to operating loss of $5.9 million
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), as defined in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, of $1.4 million compared to negative $4.2 million
Revenue declined primarily due to lower revenue per shipment in a soft-rate environment and a higher mix of managed transportation business, which typically involves smaller, lower-revenue shipments. Shipments per day were up slightly, as growth in managed solutions offset a strategic reduction in less profitable truckload volumes. Despite revenue declines, disciplined cost management and productivity gains enabled breakeven non-GAAP operating results.
Compared sequentially to the third quarter of 2025, fourth quarter daily revenue increased 4.2 percent despite a 3.0 percent decrease in shipments per day, reflecting a 7.4 percent increase in revenue per shipment. The increase in revenue per shipment was driven by higher spot rates, which raised customer pricing but also elevated purchased transportation costs and pressured margins. Operating expenses were lower, but the impact of three fewer revenue days resulted in breakeven non-GAAP operating results, compared to profit in the third quarter.
Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons
Asset-Based
Full Year 2025 Versus Full Year 2024
- Revenue of $2.7 billion, compared to $2.8 billion, a per-day decrease of 0.2 percent
- Tonnage per day increase of 1.2 percent
- Shipments per day increase of 3.0 percent
- Billed revenue per hundredweight decrease of 1.3 percent
- Billed revenue per shipment decrease of 3.0 percent
- Weight per shipment decrease of 1.7 percent
- Operating income of $172.0 million and an operating ratio of 93.7 percent, which includes $15.7 million of net gains on asset sales, compared to $242.6 million and 91.2 percent
- Non-GAAP operating income of $156.3 million and an operating ratio of 94.3 percent, compared to $242.6 million and 91.2 percent
Asset-Light
Full Year 2025 Versus Full Year 2024
- Revenue of $1.4 billion compared to $1.6 billion, a per-day decrease of 9.0 percent
- Shipments per day decrease of 1.8 percent
- Revenue per shipment decrease of 7.4 percent
- Purchased transportation expense was 85.3 percent of revenue compared to 86.3 percent
- Operating loss of $15.3 million, compared to operating income of $58.4 million, which included a $90.3 million pre-tax change in the fair value of contingent earnout consideration related to the MoLo earnout
- On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $1.5 million compared to operating loss of $17.1 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million compared to negative $9.8 million
- Achieved record employee productivity, measured by shipments per person per day
Capital Expenditures
In 2025, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, were $198 million. This included $133 million of revenue equipment and $31 million in real estate, net of $25 million in proceeds from real estate sales. The majority of these investments supported ArcBest’s Asset-Based operation. Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $158 million in 2025.
Share Repurchase and Quarterly Dividend Programs
ArcBest returned more than $86 million to shareholders in 2025 through both share repurchases and dividends, while continuing to make organic capital investments in the business. As of January 28, 2026, ArcBest had $100.8 million of repurchase authorization remaining under its current stock repurchase program. Management plans to continue acting opportunistically on repurchases based on share price, balanced against prioritizing high-return organic capital investments while maintaining prudent leverage levels.
Conference Call
ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss its quarterly results today, Friday, January 30, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT). Interested parties may listen by dialing (800) 715‑9871 and entering conference ID 6423434, or by accessing the webcast on ArcBest’s website at arcb.com. Presentation slides to accompany the call are included in Exhibit 99.3 of the Form 8-K filed on January 30, 2026, will be available for download on the company’s website prior to the start of the call, and will be included in the webcast. A replay of the call will be available through February 13, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering conference ID 6423434. The webcast replay will also be accessible on ArcBest’s website.
About ArcBest
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 14,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need — from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company is developing ground-breaking technology like Vaux™, one of the TIME Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit arcb.com.
Financial Data and Operating Statistics
The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except share and per share data)
REVENUES
$
972,688
$
1,001,645
$
4,010,158
$
4,179,019
OPERATING EXPENSES
980,945
963,484
3,919,849
3,934,585
OPERATING INCOME
(8,257
)
38,161
90,309
244,434
OTHER INCOME (COSTS)
Interest and dividend income
1,200
1,932
4,755
11,618
Interest and other related financing costs
(3,318
)
(2,393
)
(12,363
)
(8,980
)
Other, net
(180
)
(240
)
394
(28,358
)
(2,298
)
(701
)
(7,214
)
(25,720
)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(10,555
)
37,460
83,095
218,714
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
(2,439
)
8,425
22,997
45,353
NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(8,116
)
29,035
60,098
173,361
INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax(1)
—
—
—
600
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(8,116
)
$
29,035
$
60,098
$
173,961
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)
Continuing operations
$
(0.36
)
$
1.24
$
2.63
$
7.36
Discontinued operations(1)
—
—
—
0.03
$
(0.36
)
$
1.24
$
2.63
$
7.39
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)
Continuing operations
$
(0.36
)
$
1.24
$
2.62
$
7.28
Discontinued operations(1)
—
—
—
0.03
$
(0.36
)
$
1.24
$
2.62
$
7.30
AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
22,497,300
23,410,038
22,837,401
23,553,410
Diluted
22,497,300
23,491,715
22,933,107
23,820,175
_____________________________
|1)
Represents adjustments related to the gain on sale of FleetNet America® (“FleetNet”), which sold on February 28, 2023.
|2)
Earnings per common share is calculated in total and may not equal the sum of earnings per common share from continuing operations and discontinued operations due to rounding.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Note
($ thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
102,030
$
127,444
Short-term investments
22,204
29,759
Accounts receivable, less allowances (2025 - $7,763; 2024 - $8,257)
370,969
394,838
Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2025 - $656; 2024 - $648)
26,295
36,055
Prepaid expenses
49,399
47,860
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
45,405
28,641
Other
9,761
11,045
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
626,063
675,642
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Land and structures
566,071
520,119
Revenue equipment
1,201,386
1,166,161
Service, office, and other equipment
363,340
351,907
Software
190,673
182,396
Leasehold improvements
41,531
32,263
2,363,001
2,252,846
Less allowances for depreciation and amortization
1,219,564
1,186,800
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net
1,143,437
1,066,046
GOODWILL
304,753
304,753
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
69,391
88,615
OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
220,157
192,753
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
9,303
9,536
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
79,558
92,386
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,452,662
$
2,429,731
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
154,487
$
172,763
Accrued expenses
378,125
394,880
Current portion of long-term debt
87,882
63,978
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
36,394
34,364
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
656,888
665,985
LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion
135,974
125,156
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion
204,333
189,978
POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion
13,696
13,361
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
111,580
78,649
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
34,470
42,240
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 2025: 30,489,886 shares; 2024: 30,401,768 shares
305
304
Additional paid-in capital
338,083
329,575
Retained earnings
1,484,378
1,435,250
Treasury stock, at cost, 2025: 8,140,368 shares; 2024: 7,114,844 shares
(526,606
)
(451,039
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(439
)
272
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
1,295,721
1,314,362
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,452,662
$
2,429,731
___________________________
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended
December 31
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
60,098
$
173,961
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
157,535
136,265
Amortization of intangibles
12,800
12,822
Share-based compensation expense
10,575
11,355
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
3,282
4,834
Change in deferred income taxes
33,372
22,437
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(15,308
)
(2,176
)
Pre-tax gain on sale of discontinued operations
—
(806
)
Asset impairment charges
12,037
1,700
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(2,650
)
(90,250
)
Change in fair value of equity investment
—
28,739
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
30,938
45,499
Prepaid expenses
(1,540
)
(11,214
)
Other assets
(8,344
)
(4,120
)
Income taxes
(16,579
)
(14,956
)
Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
(11,019
)
(7,205
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
(36,244
)
(21,039
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
228,953
285,846
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings
(114,775
)
(223,103
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
34,470
15,373
Purchases of short-term investments
(22,000
)
(29,236
)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
29,236
66,584
Capitalization of internally developed software
(13,391
)
(16,897
)
Other investing activities
9,756
—
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(76,704
)
(187,279
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings under credit facilities
25,000
—
Payments on long-term debt
(108,133
)
(120,518
)
Net change in book overdrafts
(5,068
)
(3,504
)
Deferred financing costs
(859
)
(62
)
Payment of common stock dividends
(10,970
)
(11,295
)
Purchases of treasury stock
(75,567
)
(75,233
)
Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation
(2,066
)
(22,737
)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(177,663
)
(233,349
)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(25,414
)
(134,782
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
127,444
262,226
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
102,030
$
127,444
NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Equipment financed
$
117,855
$
80,714
Accruals for equipment received
$
555
$
463
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
$
50,195
$
49,452
