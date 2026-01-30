ArcBest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Increased Asset-Based shipments and tonnage

Achieved record Asset-Light productivity for full-year 2025

Returned more than $86 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2025

FORT SMITH, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 revenue totaled $972.7 million, compared to $1.0 billion in the prior-year period. Net loss from continuing operations was $8.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, versus net income of $29.0 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in the fourth quarter 2025 net loss is a $9.1 million after-tax, noncash charge associated with impairments. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $8.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $31.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, in the prior year.

ArcBest’s full year 2025 revenue totaled $4.0 billion, compared to $4.2 billion in the prior year. Net income from continuing operations in 2025 was $60.1 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, versus $173.4 million, or $7.28 per diluted share, in 2024, which included a $67.9 million after-tax benefit from the reduction in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the MoLo acquisition. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $84.8 million, or $3.70 per diluted share, compared to $149.7 million, or $6.28 per diluted share, in the prior year.

“2025 was a year of strong execution and meaningful progress for ArcBest,” said Seth Runser, ArcBest President and CEO. “Amid a challenging freight environment, our team delivered growth in LTL shipments and tonnage, restored profitability in Asset-Light, and achieved record Asset-Light productivity as customers increasingly embraced our integrated, technology-driven solutions. These results are a testament to the resilience and dedication of our people and the trust our customers place in us every day. We are advancing our strategic plan and remain confident we are taking the right steps to achieve our objectives and drive long-term value.”

Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Fourth Quarter 2025 Versus Fourth Quarter 2024

Revenue of $648.8 million compared to $656.2 million, a per-day decrease of 0.3 percent

Tonnage per day increase of 2.6 percent

Shipments per day increase of 2.4 percent

Billed revenue per hundredweight decrease of 2.7 percent

Billed revenue per shipment decrease of 2.5 percent

Weight per shipment increase of 0.2 percent

Operating income of $24.4 million and an operating ratio of 96.2 percent, compared to $52.3 million and 92.0 percent

Tonnage growth was driven by an increase in daily shipments, largely attributable to newly onboarded core LTL customers. Average weight per shipment was slightly higher due to the heavier profile of new business; however, this was partially offset by lower weight per shipment from existing customers, reflecting continued softness in the manufacturing sector.

Customer contract renewals and deferred pricing agreements averaged a 5.0 percent increase during the fourth quarter. However, billed revenue per hundredweight, including and excluding fuel, declined approximately 3 percent year-over-year as pricing gains were offset by changes in freight mix. Overall, LTL industry pricing remains rational.

Operating expenses increased due to additional labor supporting shipment growth, annual union wage adjustments, and higher equipment depreciation.

Compared sequentially to the third quarter of 2025, fourth quarter daily revenue decreased 6.3 percent. Shipments per day declined 4.4 percent while weight per shipment increased 2.7 percent, resulting in a 1.8 percent decrease in tonnage per day. Billed revenue per hundredweight both including and excluding fuel, decreased approximately four percent, reflecting the heavier-weighted shipments. Billed revenue per shipment decreased 1.9 percent, due primarily to the seasonal step down in U-Pack moving shipments. The non-GAAP operating ratio increased by 370 basis points, due in part to three fewer revenue days.

Asset-Light

Fourth Quarter 2025 Versus Fourth Quarter 2024

Revenue of $353.5 million compared to $375.4 million, a per-day decrease of 5.1 percent

Shipments per day increase of 0.8 percent

Revenue per shipment decrease of 5.8 percent

Purchased transportation expense was 86.4 percent of revenue compared to 86.6 percent

Operating loss of $9.9 million compared to operating loss of $1.6 million

On a non-GAAP basis, breakeven operating results compared to operating loss of $5.9 million

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), as defined in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, of $1.4 million compared to negative $4.2 million

Revenue declined primarily due to lower revenue per shipment in a soft-rate environment and a higher mix of managed transportation business, which typically involves smaller, lower-revenue shipments. Shipments per day were up slightly, as growth in managed solutions offset a strategic reduction in less profitable truckload volumes. Despite revenue declines, disciplined cost management and productivity gains enabled breakeven non-GAAP operating results.

Compared sequentially to the third quarter of 2025, fourth quarter daily revenue increased 4.2 percent despite a 3.0 percent decrease in shipments per day, reflecting a 7.4 percent increase in revenue per shipment. The increase in revenue per shipment was driven by higher spot rates, which raised customer pricing but also elevated purchased transportation costs and pressured margins. Operating expenses were lower, but the impact of three fewer revenue days resulted in breakeven non-GAAP operating results, compared to profit in the third quarter.

Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Full Year 2025 Versus Full Year 2024

Revenue of $2.7 billion, compared to $2.8 billion, a per-day decrease of 0.2 percent

Tonnage per day increase of 1.2 percent

Shipments per day increase of 3.0 percent

Billed revenue per hundredweight decrease of 1.3 percent

Billed revenue per shipment decrease of 3.0 percent

Weight per shipment decrease of 1.7 percent

Operating income of $172.0 million and an operating ratio of 93.7 percent, which includes $15.7 million of net gains on asset sales, compared to $242.6 million and 91.2 percent

Non-GAAP operating income of $156.3 million and an operating ratio of 94.3 percent, compared to $242.6 million and 91.2 percent

Asset-Light

Full Year 2025 Versus Full Year 2024

Revenue of $1.4 billion compared to $1.6 billion, a per-day decrease of 9.0 percent

Shipments per day decrease of 1.8 percent

Revenue per shipment decrease of 7.4 percent

Purchased transportation expense was 85.3 percent of revenue compared to 86.3 percent

Operating loss of $15.3 million, compared to operating income of $58.4 million, which included a $90.3 million pre-tax change in the fair value of contingent earnout consideration related to the MoLo earnout

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $1.5 million compared to operating loss of $17.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million compared to negative $9.8 million

Achieved record employee productivity, measured by shipments per person per day

Capital Expenditures

In 2025, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, were $198 million. This included $133 million of revenue equipment and $31 million in real estate, net of $25 million in proceeds from real estate sales. The majority of these investments supported ArcBest’s Asset-Based operation. Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $158 million in 2025.

Share Repurchase and Quarterly Dividend Programs

ArcBest returned more than $86 million to shareholders in 2025 through both share repurchases and dividends, while continuing to make organic capital investments in the business. As of January 28, 2026, ArcBest had $100.8 million of repurchase authorization remaining under its current stock repurchase program. Management plans to continue acting opportunistically on repurchases based on share price, balanced against prioritizing high-return organic capital investments while maintaining prudent leverage levels.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 14,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need — from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company is developing ground-breaking technology like Vaux™, one of the TIME Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding (i) our expectations about our intrinsic value or our prospects for growth and value creation and (ii) our financial outlook, position, strategies, goals, and expectations. These statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct and caution the reader not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: data privacy breaches, cybersecurity incidents, and/or failures of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems, including but not limited to licensed software; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize the potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes; the loss or reduction of business from large customers or an overall reduction in our customer base; the timing and performance of growth initiatives and the ability to manage our cost structure; the cost, integration, and performance of acquisitions and the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition within the expected time period or at all; unsolicited takeover proposals, proxy contests, and other proposals or actions by activist investors; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls over financial reporting; nationwide or global disruption in the supply chain resulting in increased volatility in freight volumes; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of equipment, including new revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and upskill employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight’s collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner-operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; the effects, costs and potential liabilities related to changes in and compliance with, or violation of, existing or future governmental laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, environmental laws and regulations, such as emissions-control regulations and fuel efficiency regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; our ability to generate sufficient cash from operations to support significant ongoing capital expenditure requirements and other business initiatives; self-insurance claims, insurance premium costs, and loss of our ability to self-insure; potential impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill and intangible assets; the effects of a widespread outbreak of an illness or disease or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us, including, but not limited to, the occurrence of natural disasters, health epidemics, geopolitical conflicts, acts of war, cybersecurity incidents, or trade restrictions; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers’ access to adequate financial resources; seasonal fluctuations, adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, and climate change; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except share and per share data) REVENUES $ 972,688 $ 1,001,645 $ 4,010,158 $ 4,179,019 OPERATING EXPENSES 980,945 963,484 3,919,849 3,934,585 OPERATING INCOME (8,257 ) 38,161 90,309 244,434 OTHER INCOME (COSTS) Interest and dividend income 1,200 1,932 4,755 11,618 Interest and other related financing costs (3,318 ) (2,393 ) (12,363 ) (8,980 ) Other, net (180 ) (240 ) 394 (28,358 ) (2,298 ) (701 ) (7,214 ) (25,720 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (10,555 ) 37,460 83,095 218,714 INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) (2,439 ) 8,425 22,997 45,353 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (8,116 ) 29,035 60,098 173,361 INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, net of tax(1) — — — 600 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (8,116 ) $ 29,035 $ 60,098 $ 173,961 BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2) Continuing operations $ (0.36 ) $ 1.24 $ 2.63 $ 7.36 Discontinued operations(1) — — — 0.03 $ (0.36 ) $ 1.24 $ 2.63 $ 7.39 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2) Continuing operations $ (0.36 ) $ 1.24 $ 2.62 $ 7.28 Discontinued operations(1) — — — 0.03 $ (0.36 ) $ 1.24 $ 2.62 $ 7.30 AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 22,497,300 23,410,038 22,837,401 23,553,410 Diluted 22,497,300 23,491,715 22,933,107 23,820,175

_____________________________ 1) Represents adjustments related to the gain on sale of FleetNet America® (“FleetNet”), which sold on February 28, 2023. 2) Earnings per common share is calculated in total and may not equal the sum of earnings per common share from continuing operations and discontinued operations due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Note ($ thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,030 $ 127,444 Short-term investments 22,204 29,759 Accounts receivable, less allowances (2025 - $7,763; 2024 - $8,257) 370,969 394,838 Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2025 - $656; 2024 - $648) 26,295 36,055 Prepaid expenses 49,399 47,860 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 45,405 28,641 Other 9,761 11,045 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 626,063 675,642 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Land and structures 566,071 520,119 Revenue equipment 1,201,386 1,166,161 Service, office, and other equipment 363,340 351,907 Software 190,673 182,396 Leasehold improvements 41,531 32,263 2,363,001 2,252,846 Less allowances for depreciation and amortization 1,219,564 1,186,800 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,143,437 1,066,046 GOODWILL 304,753 304,753 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 69,391 88,615 OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 220,157 192,753 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 9,303 9,536 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 79,558 92,386 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,452,662 $ 2,429,731 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 154,487 $ 172,763 Accrued expenses 378,125 394,880 Current portion of long-term debt 87,882 63,978 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 36,394 34,364 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 656,888 665,985 LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion 135,974 125,156 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion 204,333 189,978 POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion 13,696 13,361 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 111,580 78,649 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 34,470 42,240 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 2025: 30,489,886 shares; 2024: 30,401,768 shares 305 304 Additional paid-in capital 338,083 329,575 Retained earnings 1,484,378 1,435,250 Treasury stock, at cost, 2025: 8,140,368 shares; 2024: 7,114,844 shares (526,606 ) (451,039 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (439 ) 272 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,295,721 1,314,362 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,452,662 $ 2,429,731

___________________________ Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December 31 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ($ thousands) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 60,098 $ 173,961 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 157,535 136,265 Amortization of intangibles 12,800 12,822 Share-based compensation expense 10,575 11,355 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 3,282 4,834 Change in deferred income taxes 33,372 22,437 Gain on sale of property and equipment (15,308 ) (2,176 ) Pre-tax gain on sale of discontinued operations — (806 ) Asset impairment charges 12,037 1,700 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,650 ) (90,250 ) Change in fair value of equity investment — 28,739 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 30,938 45,499 Prepaid expenses (1,540 ) (11,214 ) Other assets (8,344 ) (4,120 ) Income taxes (16,579 ) (14,956 ) Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net (11,019 ) (7,205 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (36,244 ) (21,039 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 228,953 285,846 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings (114,775 ) (223,103 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 34,470 15,373 Purchases of short-term investments (22,000 ) (29,236 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 29,236 66,584 Capitalization of internally developed software (13,391 ) (16,897 ) Other investing activities 9,756 — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (76,704 ) (187,279 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under credit facilities 25,000 — Payments on long-term debt (108,133 ) (120,518 ) Net change in book overdrafts (5,068 ) (3,504 ) Deferred financing costs (859 ) (62 ) Payment of common stock dividends (10,970 ) (11,295 ) Purchases of treasury stock (75,567 ) (75,233 ) Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation (2,066 ) (22,737 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (177,663 ) (233,349 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (25,414 ) (134,782 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 127,444 262,226 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 102,030 $ 127,444 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES Equipment financed $ 117,855 $ 80,714 Accruals for equipment received $ 555 $ 463 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 50,195 $ 49,452

