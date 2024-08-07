ARC Fertility Publishes New White Paper: Opportunities for Employers to Enhance Benefits with Family-Forming Solutions

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce the availability of its new white paper, “Unlock Company Growth with Family-Forming Benefits,” which is now available for download. This comprehensive guide provides opportunities for employers to enhance their benefits packages with high-quality, cost-effective and flexible family-forming solutions that boost employee recruitment and retention.





“Family-forming benefits are a game-changer for companies looking to enrich their benefit platforms as a compelling strategy for attracting and retaining top talent,” says David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO, ARC Fertility. “Our white paper provides actionable insights and strategies to help employers integrate these essential benefits, demonstrating our commitment to supporting both employees and businesses in meaningful ways.”

The white paper details how incorporating family-forming benefits into benefits packages can significantly impact employee satisfaction and company growth. It highlights the importance of accessible and affordable reproductive health solutions, emphasizing ARC’s dedication to providing high-quality care at the lowest possible cost with flexible solutions. The paper also delves into the positive impact of these benefits on employee engagement, productivity and healthcare costs, presenting a compelling case for employers to consider this integration.

“Offering comprehensive family-forming benefits is a crucial step for companies aiming to create an inclusive and supportive work environment,” adds Dr. Adamson. “With dual recognitions from the Validation Institute earlier in 2024 for both cost-savings and superior outcomes, as well as the Spotlight Award in the Fertility and Maternity category in the Validation Institute’s Seventh Annual Health Value Awards and a Gold Globee Winner for Achievement in Health and Wellness our innovative solutions ensure employees receive the highest standard of care, fostering loyalty and improving overall business performance. We are proud to lead the way in transforming how companies approach fertility and family-forming support.”

Download the white paper here.

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier practices and clinics that have been carefully vetted for adherence to evidence-based medical care and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women’s health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause and emotional health programs as well as male reproductive health and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/

Contacts

Media:



Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

btedesco@cpronline.com

201-641-1911×14