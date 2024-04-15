ARC Fertility Named as Finalist for Femtech World’s Company of the Year Award

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for self-insured employers, health plans, unions and their members, is honored to announce its selection as one of the seven remarkable femtech innovators shortlisted for Femtech World’s prestigious Company of the Year award. Sponsored by Guidea, a renowned product design agency specializing in digital health design, this award recognizes organizations at the forefront of revolutionizing women’s health and wellness.





“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a finalist for Femtech World’s Company of the Year award and flattered to be included in this remarkable group of the best solutions in the world,” says David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO, ARC. “This acknowledgement is testimony to our unwavering commitment to provide innovative family-forming solutions that empower individuals and couples across the reproductive health spectrum. Our focus to deliver an innovative value-model adds a dimension that is unmatched in the industry.”

Femtech World’s Company of the Year award highlights companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, impact, and commitment to advancing women’s healthcare globally. The shortlisted companies, including ARC, have distinguished themselves among a pool of outstanding entries, showcasing their dedication to improving patient outcomes and setting new standards in digital healthcare.

“At ARC Fertility, we strive to raise the standard for women’s healthcare by leveraging cutting-edge technology and a patient-centered approach to deliver accessible, affordable, and inclusive family-forming benefits,” says Dr. Adamson. “Being shortlisted for this prestigious award reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation and making a positive impact in the field of reproductive health.”

ARC extends heartfelt congratulations to the other shortlisted companies for their outstanding achievements. Additionally, the organization expresses gratitude to all participants for their contributions and commitment to advancing women’s health and wellness.

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women’s health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause and emotional health programs as well as financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/

