Home Business Wire Aragen Announces Expansion of Discovery Research Agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim
Business Wire

Aragen Announces Expansion of Discovery Research Agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim

di Business Wire

HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aragen–Aragen Life Sciences (formerly GVK BIO), a leading Contract Research and Development Organization, headquartered out of Hyderabad, India, announces an expansion of their discovery research agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim, with the goal of accelerating the discovery pipeline of Boehringer Ingelheim.

This preferred partnership allows Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research driven pharmaceutical company, to incorporate several design elements, synthesize, profile, and then characterize a wide range of chemotypes against key targets of interest in swift optimization cycles. The partnership also allows for the integrated up-scaling of compounds for larger pre-clinical studies. Biology screening of appropriate chemical moieties to drive decision making with speed and accuracy is also included in the partnership. Aragen will dedicate a sizeable portion of its campus in Hyderabad to support this alliance.

“We at Aragen believe that ‘In Every Molecule is the Possibility for Better Health’, and are excited about the opportunity to expand our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in the discovery and development of novel medicines. It has been our privilege to collaborate with the scientists at Boehringer Ingelheim, and we thank them for their trust and confidence in the Aragen team. Together, we look forward to advancing Boehringer Ingelheim’s innovative approaches into successful clinical outcomes that can have the potential to ultimately benefit patients,” said Manni Kantipudi, CEO at Aragen.

About Aragen

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (“Aragen”) is a global leader in providing discovery, development and manufacturing solutions for life sciences firms. With a team of over 3100 professionals, and through a network of sites around the world, we offer a seamless, integrated platform to advance customer programs from discovery through commercialization for both small molecules and biologics. Established in 2001, Aragen now serves over 450 customers worldwide across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas. For more information, visit www.aragen.com

Contacts

Aragen Life Sciences: Sarat Patanaik, +91 95732 80064, sarat.patanaik@aragen.com
MediaMedic Communications Pvt.Ltd.: Bhavna Pathak, +918830654608, info@mediamedichealth.com

Articoli correlati

Taoglas Launches Industry Leading EDGE System-on-Module Portfolio for Rapid IoT Deployment

Business Wire Business Wire -
Taoglas’ award-winning technology stack of hardware, firmware, device management and cloud analytics can cut time-to-market by up to 80%...
Continua a leggere

iBASIS Partners with SIPPIO to Meet Fast-Growing Demand for Unified Cloud Communications

Business Wire Business Wire -
iBASIS enables SIPPIO with Cloud Numbering and International Voice Termination iBASIS delivers full capabilities to provide Cloud Communications enablers with...
Continua a leggere

Accenture Acquires Sentor, Enhancing Its Cyber Defense and Managed Security Services in Sweden

Business Wire Business Wire -
STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Sentor, a Sweden-based independent provider of cyber defense and managed security services. Financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
data center

Data Center Innovation Day 2021

Datacenter