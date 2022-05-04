Araali Networks Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Araali Networks Recognized for Proactive Risk Mitigation Solution for Cloud Workloads

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudsecurity—Araali Networks Inc., a Cloud Security company, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work providing self-configuring passwordless controls for any cloud, automating least privilege access for apps and proactively blocking threats and backdoor attempts. On Monday, June 6, Araali Networks will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience at RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments over the last 17 years. Araali Networks will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

“While the cybersecurity industry contends with constant changes and challenges, these bold thinkers are the changemakers we need to protect the world against new threats,” said Linda Gray Martin Vice President, RSA Conference. “For the last 17 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make a significant impact, and there’s no doubt that this year is any different. We’re cheering on this year’s finalists to carry on the competition’s legacy with their game-changing ideas, and I look forward to seeing the influence they make on the future.”

Araali is a proactive risk mitigation solution for cloud workloads. With Araali, you can enforce explicit policies for “who can do what” in your virtual private cloud (VPC). We use eBPF in the Linux kernel to enforce policies with rich context around workload identity such that it prevents an attacker from exploiting your vulnerable apps, using stolen credentials to talk to your database, or establishing a backdoor from your environment to their command and control center.

With Araali, you can continuously monitor all your applications, detect zero day threats as a managed service, and enforce “explicit trust” policy as code. Araali deploys with a single click on Kubernetes, requires no manual configuration or threat signatures, and comes with a promise of “do no harm” by default.

“With so much riding on the cloud and so many reasons for being vulnerable, there is a need to move the conversation from reactive vulnerability management to building a proactive risk adjusted defense capability that eliminates implicit trust and reliance on secret based weak authentication methods,” said Abhishek Singh, co-founder and CEO of Araali Networks.

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on June 6 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2022, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from June 6-9, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About Araali Networks

Araali is a cloud security product that helps you proactively mitigate your top cybersecurity risks. With Araali you can bring your own self-configuring controls to any cloud such that it automatically enables a passwordless least privilege environment for apps. This helps customers strictly enforce internal access controls with explicit trust, proactively shield any remote code execution type vulnerability for any app, and detect advanced threats establishing backdoors from your environment.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

Contacts

Ashish Kar



support@araalinetworks.com

510-624-9941