Aqua Security Joins the Cloud Security Alliance

As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua will help define and promote best practices for securing cloud native environments

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment

Aqua offers the first and only integrated cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), featuring industry-leading cloud native detection and response capabilities. The pioneer in the space, Aqua’s deep expertise will add value to the CSA’s efforts to develop policies, drive awareness and education, and advance cloud native security best practices.

“Security is a top priority as more enterprises move to the cloud and malicious actors find new ways to attack these environments,” said Paul Calatayud, Chief Information Security Officer at Aqua Security. “Aqua works with customers worldwide to tackle the most critical challenges in cloud native security. This experience — along with expertise from Aqua’s world class engineering, open source and research teams — uniquely positions us to deliver invaluable insight for the CSA’s key initiatives.”

Aqua’s Nautilus research team has hands-on experience shaping industry frameworks and policies. The team’s contributions to the MITRE ATT&CK Container Framework helped create cloud security methodologies and shape the future of container security by illuminating key cloud native security attack vectors and threats.

“Our community brings together industry experts and market-leading technology providers to create resources that educate and advance cloud security efforts,” said Jim Reavis, Co-founder and CEO, CSA. “Aqua is showing tremendous innovation in the software lifecycle and is raising the bar for cloud security. The team’s knowledge and leadership will be an important resource, and we are thrilled to have Aqua join as a member of the CSA.”

Learn more about Aqua Security online or visit the CSA website to learn more about the organization’s initiatives.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and accelerate their digital transformations. The Aqua Platform is the leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application lifecycle to secure the supply chain, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world’s largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. CSA has developed the definitive best practices for the industry, such as the “Security Guidance for Critical Areas of Focus in Cloud Computing”, the “Cloud Controls Matrix”, “Top Threats to Cloud Computing” and 50 other cloud security research artifacts. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org.

