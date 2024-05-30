Aqara Unveils Roller Shade Controller T1S with Matter-over-Bridge Support

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today unveils the Roller Shade Controller T1S, a tubular motor supporting Matter compatibility over bridge for superior interoperability across smart home platforms and devices. A discreet solution that blends into any interior, this motor offers homeowners enhanced convenience, energy efficiency and privacy. By automating shades, it eliminates the need for manual adjustments, enriching the holistic smart home experience.





Whether through a remote control, preset schedules, mobile apps, voice assistants, or complete home automation, the Roller Shade Controller T1S makes it a breeze to adjust multiple shades simultaneously, including those in hard-to-reach windows. It features a myriad of automations and controls that intuitively respond to users’ needs, allowing for the creation of ambience, adjustment to lighting throughout the day, temperature regulation in concert with other smart devices, and enhanced privacy from the outside world.

Compatible with various window coverings such as roller shades, zebra roller blinds, Shangri-la blinds, and honeycomb blinds, this Zigbee-based roller shade motor offers maximum flexibility and seamless integration with Matter-compatible platforms via an Aqara Matter bridge*. The T1S connects with Aqara Home and third-party platforms including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey, and SmartThings, offering homeowners greater choice in creating personalized smart home scenes and automations.

Featuring advanced DC motor technology, the Roller Shade Controller T1S operates at a high speed of 25 rpm while maintaining a low noise level under 27 dB, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere conducive to relaxation, focus, and productivity. The Aqara Home app supports even quieter operation of the motor by allowing it to open or close slowly and gradually over a preset time period (e.g., 30 minutes).

For more information about the Roller Shade Controller T1S, please visit our website.

* The Roller Shade Controller T1S is compatible with indoor roller shades with a pipe diameter of 38 millimeters. Accessories such as the roller shade tube and the shade are not included, and should be purchased separately.

