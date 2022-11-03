Aqara Releases Details Around Its First Matter-Compatible Devices

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider for smart home products, shares its latest plan of Matter support and integration for its existing and new devices. Aqara is fully committed to supporting Matter, and the Company has been working with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and key stakeholders such as Apple, Google and Samsung on early testing programs to ensure a smooth transition towards the new standard. Aqara users will first gain access to Matter in December 2022 via the Aqara Hub M2 through an OTA (over-the-air) update, which will allow existing Aqara Zigbee devices to become compatible with Matter.

Other Aqara hubs, including the Hub M1S/M1S Gen 2, Hub E1, Camera Hub G3, and Camera Hub G2H Pro, will also receive similar OTA updates in the following months so that more Aqara users will be able to enjoy the benefits of Matter. The software updates are expected to first expose more than 40 Aqara Zigbee devices ranging from smart sensors and wireless switches to controller-type devices such as radiator thermostats and curtain controllers*. Through the Aqara hubs, these devices will be able to support Matter and connect with other third-party Matter devices. Some of these devices are listed below:

Door & Window Sensor

Temperature & Humidity Sensor

Motion Sensor and Motion Sensor P1

Vibration Sensor

Smart Wall Switch (US)

Smart Wall Switch H1 EU

Smart Plug (US & EU)

Single Switch Module T1

Wireless Mini Switch

Wireless Remote Switch H1

Wireless Remote Switch (Single & Double Rocker)

Radiator Thermostat E1

Roller Shade Driver E1

Curtain Driver E1

Roller Shade Controller (Zigbee 1.2)

LED Bulb and LED Bulb T1 (Tunable White)

Aqara aims to provide a comprehensive suite of Matter-compatible devices to global users, and its Matter device portfolio will continue to grow and incorporate other existing Zigbee devices in the coming future. Ultimately more than 160 Aqara Zigbee products belonging to over 10 different device categories are expected to receive Matter support.

Moreover, a new lineup of Thread-based devices will be introduced. Building upon the success of Aqara’s iconic door and window sensor as well as the motion sensor, the Company will refresh the designs of these two devices to adopt the Thread protocol – among other enhancements – to allow for native Matter support and direct connection with Matter controllers. The new sensors, i.e. the Door and Window Sensor P2 and the Motion and Light Sensor P2, are set to release in early 2023. As part of the ongoing partnership between NXP Semiconductors and Aqara, the Aqara Thread sensor will be showcased at the NXP demo table on the Matter launch event in Amsterdam.

An array of Thread-based Aqara devices is to follow including various smart sensors, dimmer switches, smart plugs, lights, and the next-gen smart home hub with multi-protocol support. The Aqara Hub M3 is designed to not only allow Aqara Zigbee devices to support Matter, but also serve as a Thread Border Router and a Matter Controller and Commissioner, which can directly connect and manage Thread and Matter-compatible smart home devices. The Company also plans to open its Aqara Home app to support third-party Matter devices.

Aqara strives to offer high-quality, smart home solutions that are accessible to everyone, specifically focusing on creating a seamless user experience. The Matter standard undoubtedly raises connected home experiences to the next level with unprecedented interoperability and simplicity, and Aqara will continue to enrich its Matter portfolio to offer users even more options for their smart homes and to expedite the mass adoption of smart homes worldwide.

* A full list of the first Aqara Zigbee devices to receive Matter support is available here.

