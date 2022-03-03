Aqara Releases Camera Hub G2H Pro

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, announced the wide availability of its Camera Hub G2H Pro, an updated version of the popular Aqara Camera Hub G2H. Compared to the predecessor, the G2H Pro features wider compatibility with third-party ecosystems, more storage options and added functionalities such as privacy masking, custom ringtone, and timelapse clip generation. The camera has been available on Amazon in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany and France, and is also expected to be sold by authorized Aqara retailers in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania in the following months*.

The G2H Pro inherits and improves many premium features from its predecessor, such as the Zigbee 3.0 hub function with an upgraded support of up to 128 Aqara accessories, and the slightly wider viewing angle of 146° (diagonal) due to the absent distortion correction. Key improvements of the new camera also include:

Fuller HomeKit support : apart from HomeKit Secure Video** and HomeKit-enabled 2-way audio, the G2H Pro supports all 4 modes of the HomeKit Security System which automatically syncs with the Alert System on the Aqara Home app ;

: apart from HomeKit Secure Video** and HomeKit-enabled 2-way audio, the G2H Pro supports all 4 modes of the HomeKit Security System which automatically syncs with the Alert System on the Aqara Home ; Wider compatibility : apart from HomeKit, the G2H Pro is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, including streaming to Amazon and Google smart displays;

: apart from HomeKit, the G2H Pro is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, including streaming to Amazon and Google smart displays; More storage options : for local storage users can use a micorSD card with an increased maximum capacity of 512 GB, or opt for the Samba NAS storage with the SMB 1.0-compatible software***;

: for local storage users can use a micorSD card with an increased maximum capacity of 512 GB, or opt for the Samba storage with the SMB 1.0-compatible software***; Activity zones and privacy masking : on the Aqara Home app users can configure not only activity zones to reduce unnecessary alerts, but also local privacy masking zones to block certain parts of the image to be recorded or sent to Aqara or third-party ecosystems including HomeKit, Alexa and Google for enhanced privacy;

: on the Aqara Home app users can configure not only activity zones to reduce unnecessary alerts, but also local privacy masking zones to block certain parts of the image to be recorded or sent to Aqara or third-party ecosystems including HomeKit, Alexa and Google for enhanced privacy; Custom ringtones and timelapse clip generation: G2H Pro users are allowed to use uploaded recordings as ringtones and for home automation, and they can use the new timelapse clip generation functionality to generate a short video summarizing the day.

Like the G2H, the new G2H Pro model serves as a home security center and connects with other Aqara sensors. In the cases of an abnormal sound detection, an unexpected door opening, or an unexpected human motion, the camera notifies users via the smartphone, triggers the built-in siren, and records a short video clip which will be synced to the Aqara cloud. The Aqara cloud storage is subscription free, and can be disabled on the app. If local storage is available, user can choose to record and save only the clips of such critical events locally, or to record constantly and store the 24/7 footage.

To celebrate the launch, Aqara now offers a 15% discount for the new G2H Pro on its Amazon brand stores. North American customers will enjoy the offer with the promo code G2HPROPR in the US and Canada, while European customers will enjoy it using the promo code PRG2HPRO in the UK, Germany and France. Both codes will be valid through Mar 5, 2022.

For more details of the G2H Pro Camera Hub, please visit our website.

* Product availability may vary among different retail channels, and could be updated all the time. It’s recommended to check with the regional retailer(s) for real time availability.

** To support HomeKit Secure Video, an iCloud subscription, a home hub from Apple and up-to-date iOS/iPad OS/ tvOS are required.

*** To support NAS storage, a compatible microSD card must be inserted.

