Aqara Announces Fully-Automatic Smart Door Lock D100 Zigbee

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider for smart home products, expanded its smart door lock portfolio by releasing a new mortise-style lock, the D100 Zigbee, which is the brand’s third smart lock for the global market. Unlike the previous N100 Zigbee and A100 Zigbee which are more traditional handle locks, the new D100 Zigbee is a fully-automatic mortise lock allowing users to open the door without pushing a handle or turning a knob. The new model is designed to work with HomeKit including the latest home key feature, and it also supports unlocking via Google Assistant. The D100 Zigbee has landed in Singapore, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the availability is expected to expand in the following months to other countries/regions including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, etc.

Compared to the previous models, the D100 Zigbee lock is compatible with a wider range of doors, fitting those with a thickness between 40 to 120 millimeters and even the stylish pull handle doors. It also features a more sustainable lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack. The detachable 2480mAh battery pack can be recharged via the USB-C port, and provides 12-month of battery life between each charge. A low battery alarm is supported, and even if the battery runs out, the lock can also be charged from outside via a USB-C power bank. And similar to the other Aqara locks, mechanical keys are provided, which allow users to open the lock even when the electronics fails.

The D100 Zigbee features a 3D fingerprint scanner with liveness detection, and the scanner has a sapphire coating to ensure better durability. The lock is equipped with an invisible keypad, and allows permanent, one-time as well as periodic passwords (6-10 digits) which help users to grant and manage home access for family members and visitors with ease. One-time and periodic passwords can be created and managed remotely*, which makes this lock an ideal choice for rental homes. The NFC cards are also provided with the lock, which is convenient for younger and elder family members to unlock.

Moreover, the D100 Zigbee is designed to work with HomeKit and supports the home key feature in Apple Wallet, which allows users to simply tag their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock. It also supports voice assistants including Siri and Google Assistant, so that users can check with their favorite assistant whether the door is locked, or ask the assistant to unlock the door.

Enhanced security features have been packed into the D100 Zigbee lock to ensure safety for homes and properties, including:

The three-bolt lock body and the highly secured cylinder make the lock extremely resistant to break-in attempts;

The controlling and security chips are placed in the inner lock panel, so that they won’t be tampered even when the outer panel is compromised;

A mechanical knob is equipped, allowing the lock to be locked and unlocked from inside for improved security and for emergency exit;

The tamper alert is both local and remote, which means that the built-in speaker will sound an alarm while a mobile notification will be sent to users in detection of tampering attempts;

Auto-lock after the door is closed, and the door-left-open alert will be triggered if the door is open for over 10 seconds;

A child-lock switch is placed above the unlock button, and once the switch is activated it prevents children from opening the door accidentally;

Authentication will freeze for 3 minutes after 5 authentication failures and an abnormal attempt alert will be sent to users, so that a brute force attack is almost impossible;

Random digits can be added before and after the password to protect it from peeping and smudge attack;

All remote unlock keys including the remotely-generated passwords are secured with end-to-end encryption, and the encryption key is stored in the lock and the paired user mobile locally, allowing only this specific lock to decrypt.

Both Bluetooth 5.0 and Zigbee 3.0 are integrated with the D100 Zigbee lock. While the Bluetooth support enables the direct connection with mobile devices and Apple’s home hubs, it is the Zigbee integration that differentiates the D100 Zigbee on the market. When connected to a Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub, the lock not only supports remote unlock via the Aqara Home app, but also links with other Aqara accessories to enable home automations. For example, with a press of the lock’s Away button on the keypad, users can arm Aqara Home’s Alert System where the security camera and the sensors become activated, and turn off the lights, ACs and other home appliances. With the broad portfolio of Aqara devices, users can create customized automations that suit their needs and home environments.

For more details of the Smart Lock D100 Zigbee, please visit our website.

* A Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub is required.

