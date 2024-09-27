Home Business Wire Aptiv to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on October 31, 2024 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Vice Chairman, Business Operations and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro.


A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-994-2093 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 1329199.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jane Wu

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

jane.wu@aptiv.com

Media Relations Contact
mediarelations@aptiv.com

