Aptiv to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on January 31, 2024 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.


A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-994-2093 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 9145297.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

