APS Payments Adds Accounts Payable Solutions for Comprehensive Payment Automation with Sage 100

MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–APS Payments, a REPAY company and a leading provider of omni-channel B2B integrated payment solutions, today announced the launch of its Vendor Payments Automation solution into Sage 100. With a single integration, customers will now be able to reduce accounts payable (AP) costs, streamline payments, automatically capture discounts and mitigate risk by preventing fraud. This complements APS Payments integrations with the Sage X3 and Sage 300 solutions.

APS Payments Vendor Payments Automation is intentionally designed to simplify and optimize outbound payments without changing current accounting practices, allowing customers to pay vendors quickly and securely. Built natively within Sage 100, users who utilize the APS integration can now seamlessly pay vendors, eliminating remittance files while also gaining the ability to track cleared checks in their accounts. Batch approvals facilitate more efficient payments while maintaining various controls, customized to align with the customers’ established AP processes. Additionally, by effectively eliminating the need to provide credit card or ACH account numbers to hundreds of vendors, Sage users can significantly reduce their exposure to fraud risks.

“By expanding our integration with Sage, APS Payments is further illustrating its commitment to offering B2B payment solutions that are as frictionless as they are impactful,” said Darin Horrocks, SVP, B2B, APS Payments. “When adding payment automation into the AP process, customers can gain new levels of efficiency while also reducing the potential costs of manual errors and fraud – all with one solution.”

A gateway and processor, APS Payments is trusted by thousands of merchants daily to process payments. The new integration is available at no additional cost to existing Sage 100 users. Connect with us to learn more about our integrated payments solutions today.

About APS Payments

APS Payments, a REPAY company, offers omni-channel B2B integrated payment solutions for every business. APS Payments is a gateway and processor that is trusted by thousands of merchants daily to process payments and works diligently to offer the lowest credit card processing rates, reduce risk, and provide the best payment solutions for customers. Our payment solutions enable customers to benefit from multiple payment methods, Level 3 discounted rates for B2B transactions, increased cash flow with online payment portal capabilities, and seamless integration to help customers save time and money. For more information, please visit www.apspayments.com.

