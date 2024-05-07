Apromore Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Platforms Report

Recognized a Leader for Second Consecutive Year Based on Completeness Of Vision and Ability To Execute

MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apromore today announced that it has been named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms 2024. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyze the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the second Magic Quadrant report.





According to Gartner, “through 2026, insufficient business process management maturity will prevent 90% of organizations from reaching desired business outcomes from their end-to-end process mining initiatives.” Additionally, Gartner predicts that “by 2026, 25% of global enterprises will have embraced process mining platforms as a first step to creating a digital twin for business operations, paving the way to autonomous business operations.” (1)

“We are proud to be recognized once again as a Leader in the second Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms. Our key strengths such as the ease of use of our no-code environment, which enables business users to accelerate time to value, the strong emphasis on turning insights into action via data-driven simulation, and the innovative nature of our technology, as backed by two decades of academic research in AI-driven process mining. We’re on a mission to empower everyone in the organization to drive optimization and transformative change, by leveraging the power of processes with Data & AI. This recognition is a testament to our customers and their maturity in process optimization, our partners and the hard work of our own Apromoreans,” said Marcello La Rosa, Co-founder and CEO of Apromore.

The Apromore platform is an easy-to-use, fast-to-deploy AI-driven process mining solution that enables business and technology teams to quickly visualize and analyze their business processes and simulate proposed changes prior to implementation in order to measure impact and risk. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation from leading universities, the Apromore platform puts forwards an intuitive, no-code approach to process intelligence, continuously delivering new insights into operational performance and compliance. Use cases such as claims handling, customer onboarding, field service, and home loan processing are commonly analyzed and improved using the platform.

Today Apromore is used by large enterprises in organizations of all stripes, including financial services, energy & utilities, telecommunication, manufacturing, tertiary education, healthcare and the public sector.

The 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining is available here (For Gartner Subscriber only) https://www.gartner.com/document/5391263

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Apromore

Apromore™ is a leading global provider of process mining and AI-driven business process improvement technology. Our mission is to democratize process mining by making it possible for business teams to rapidly use advanced data science techniques to achieve digital transparency and operational excellence. Built on award-winning technology, the Apromore platform transforms how teams make decisions and their ability to unlock value in transactional data by revealing inefficiencies, friction points, and compliance violations in their processes. Visit https://apromore.com.

