AppViewX Invited to Discuss Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Modernization Strategies on Frost & Sullivan Webinar

Ganesh Gopalan, Vice President and General Manager of Identity Security at AppViewX, will join an expert panel to explore the benefits, challenges and best practices for migrating to PKI-as-a-Service

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM—AppViewX, the leader in automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and PKI solutions, today announced its Vice President and General Manager of Identity Security, Ganesh Gopalan, will present on a Frost & Sullivan webinar next week that explores strategies to modernize public key infrastructure (PKI) with PKI-as-a-Service.





WHO: Ozgun Pelit, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan Ganesh Gopalan, Vice President and General Manager of Identity Security, AppViewX Mike Hathaway, Chief Product Officer, Ascertia WHAT: In order to enhance PKI security, scalability and efficiency while reducing costs and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory requirements, companies are looking for ways to migrate from legacy to modern private PKI alternatives. Additionally, with the rapid adoption of hybrid multi-cloud environments, organizations are facing significant PKI challenges including speed and agility. This expert panel session will discuss the: – Shortcomings of legacy private PKI and Microsoft CA for modern enterprises



– Risks associated with poorly managed PKI



– Security threats posed by the exponential growth of machine/non-human identities



– Benefits of PKI-as-a-Service and how they address these challenges



– Best practices for PKI-as-a -Service to eliminate risk and accelerate business growth WHERE: Online event delivered to your device WHEN: Thursday, July 18 at 9am Eastern Time HOW: For more information and to register for Exploring Strategies to



Modernize Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) with PKI-as-a-Service, visit: https://frost.zoom.us/webinar/register/2717096488503/WN_RsBneFcBThqosBEZHM9J5g#/registration?utm_source=AppViewX&utm_medium=LinkedIn

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world’s leading organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through automated certificate lifecycle management. The AVX ONE platform provides complete certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service using streamlined automation workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and enable crypto-agility.

Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers rely on AppViewX to automate NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with offices in the U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

