AppSOC Named a Featured Launch Partner for the Second Edition of the Cutting-Edge Databricks AI Security Framework

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--AppSOC, a leader in AI governance and application security, proudly announces its continued partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to support the recent release of the Databricks AI Security Framework (DASF) 2.0. This collaboration underscores AppSOC's commitment to delivering advanced security and governance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Databricks customers.

Building on the success of its initial support for Databricks' AI Security Framework, AppSOC now offers enhanced capabilities for DASF 2.0. These include:

Automated discovery of models, datasets, and workflows ensures continuous visibility and compliance. AI Model Validation & Red Teaming: Continuous scanning and automated Red Teaming proactively identify vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and other potential security issues.

Continuous scanning and automated Red Teaming proactively identify vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and other potential security issues. AI Security Posture Management: Detects and mitigates misconfigurations, access control issues, asset leaks, and model theft risks across Databricks MLOps environments.

Detects and mitigates misconfigurations, access control issues, asset leaks, and model theft risks across Databricks MLOps environments. Runtime Enforcement: Real-time threat detection and automated remediation guard against prompt injections, malicious code, data leaks, and other runtime threats.

Real-time threat detection and automated remediation guard against prompt injections, malicious code, data leaks, and other runtime threats. Governance and Compliance: Simplifies regulatory adherence by mapping security findings to DASF 2.0 controls and other industry standards, including NIST AI-RMF and ISO 42001.

“AI regulations are evolving, and enterprises need structured frameworks like DASF 2.0 to ensure compliance,” said Arun Pamulapati, Senior Security Field Engineer at Databricks. “With solutions tailored to the enhanced Databricks AI Security Framework, our partnership will leverage the benefits of AppSOC and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help our customers innovate with confidence.”

AppSOC’s solutions empower Databricks customers to manage AI risk proactively and prevent potential security and compliance incidents before they occur. The joint solution ensures that AI models, datasets, notebooks, and workflows are secured through advanced, automated features.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Databricks and support the launch of DASF 2.0,” said Pravin Kothari, founder and CEO of AppSOC. “By combining our robust AI governance and security capabilities with Databricks’ powerful AI platform, we are enabling enterprises to pursue AI initiatives without compromising security.”

About AppSOC

AppSOC is a leading provider of AI governance and application security solutions, empowering enterprises to manage risk and ensure compliance across their AI systems and applications. AppSOC helps businesses pursue AI-driven innovation with confidence by delivering comprehensive security and governance for AI models, data, and workflows.

