Apps Associates Recognized among top 5% of Highest-Ranking Salesforce Consulting Partners

Apps earns Salesforce Summit Partner Status

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apps Associates, a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, today announced that it has achieved the esteemed Salesforce Summit Partner status, the highest tier out of four achievement levels for Salesforce Consulting Partners. This recognition comes shortly after Apps Associates announced its certification as a Salesforce Managed Service Provider Partner, an official GoToMarket Partner for MuleSoft, and on the heels of a strong year of continued growth within its Salesforce practice. With a sustained 4.8/5-star customer satisfaction rating for completed projects, the Apps Salesforce Delivery team is comprised of over 150 certified individuals who hold more than 360 certifications.

“We’re very proud to have been recognized as a Salesforce Summit Partner. This ranking demonstrates Apps Associates’ unwavering commitment to our employees and customers alike, and serves as a testament to the dozens of certifications, accreditations, and skills we’ve invested in to get to this point,” said Steve Baines, Vice President, Apps Associates and Salesforce Certified Technical Architect and Salesforce MVP. “We’re looking forward to the added opportunities that Summit Status will bring to Apps Associates, our employees, and most importantly, our customers, and to maintain this status for fiscal year 24 and beyond.”

The goal of the Salesforce Partner Program is to evaluate a partner’s proficiency and level of commitment towards the partnership. To earn the prestigious distinction of Summit Partner, Apps Associates was evaluated by Salesforce based on experience, projects completed, customer satisfaction, employee credentials and certifications, practice growth, and Co-Sell ACV (Annual Contract Value of Salesforce Licenses) alongside Salesforce’s four main pillars: customer success, innovation, growth, leadership in equality, and sustainable development.

Apps Associates has been a Salesforce Partner since 2006 and has advanced from Crest to Summit status for the 2024 fiscal year. Reaching this status as a Salesforce Consulting Partner showcases the company’s ability to go above and beyond in offering outstanding advisory and project-based outcomes for their customers, but also in nurturing ongoing support relationships.

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, counseling and executing across every stage of the enterprise transformation journey—not just the destination. For more than two decades, Apps Associates has closely collaborated with decision makers across nearly every industry, offering end-to-end integration, modernization, and cloud migration services. By helping to break down the silos within today’s most complex business challenges, Apps Associates is unlocking solutions and efficiencies that scale into future opportunities.

To learn more about how Apps Associates can help align your business with the right technology, visit: www.appsassociates.com

