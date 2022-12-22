Appriss Retail Shines in the Customer Service and Support Categories in the RIS Software LeaderBoard 2023

The prestigious annual report ranks Appriss Retail in the “Top 20” of all retail solution providers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Appriss Retail, an industry leader in the data science transforming consumer interactions and loss prevention, today announced that it has been named a leader in the RIS Software LeaderBoard 2023. Appriss Retail ranked in the overall Top 20, as well as in the top 10 for 24 individual categories, with standout mentions in the areas of customer service and support.

The RIS Software LeaderBoard is one of the retail industry’s most prestigious benchmark reports. After surveying the customer base for many well-known retail technology companies, RIS News ranks these vendors based on customer satisfaction, performance, and value. The report highlights one overall Top 20 and various top 10 lists for specific criterion.

Appriss Retail ranked in the Top 20 and received top five rankings for numerous additional categories, including but not limited to:

Leaders in Quality of Service (#1)

Leaders in Quality of Support by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers (#1)

Leaders in Total Cost of Operations by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers (#2)

Leaders in Overall Performance by Tier One and Mid-Size Retailers (#3)

Leaders in Technology Innovation (#3)

Leaders in Ease of Installation and Integration (#4)

Leaders in Software Reliability by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers (#4)

“The relationship between Appriss Retail and its customers is of the utmost importance to our team, so seeing that reflected in the rankings means a lot,” said Steve Prebble, CEO, Appriss Retail. “Our technology is designed to help retailers maximize their profits while managing their risk through real-time decision making and active risk assessments. This is a sensitive, yet important, area for retailers, and we are dedicated to ensuring our customers receive great ROI and strong revenue boosts. Seeing these efforts, and our ongoing, innovative approach to solving market challenges, reflected in the RIS Software LeaderBoard again this year is an honor.”

“This is the second year in a row that we’ve seen Appriss Retail rank in the LeaderBoard’s Top 20 and receive strong category-specific rankings,” said Jamie Grill-Goodman, editor in chief, RIS News. “These placements are a testament to the company’s customer satisfaction and value. Congratulations to Appriss Retail for making the prestigious list yet again.”

To learn more and review the entire RIS Software LeaderBoard 2023 report, please visit: https://risnews.com/leaderboard23.

About Appriss Retail

Leveraging more than 20 years of data science expertise, Appriss Retail transforms multichannel consumer interactions and loss prevention by providing real-time, actionable recommendations that reduce fraud and losses, drive efficiency, and maximize profitability. The company’s Software-as-a- Service (SaaS) solutions for behavior-based recommendations (BBR) and exception-based reporting (EBR) allow retailers to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to stop, modify, redirect or reward the actions of employees and consumers. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 180,000 physical and online locations in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail visit: www.apprissretail.com.

About RIS News

RIS is the essential source of information for retail executives, connecting them with relevant content to identify top business solutions and strategies to make smarter IT and business decisions. Not only does the diverse RIS portfolio provide retailers with access to the tools and intelligence they need to thrive, but it also connects them with their peers to share, learn, and grow as leaders. Benchmark research, exclusive industry coverage, innovative storytelling, and best-in-class events all provide today’s leaders with assets to grow their knowledge, profits, and productivity. To learn more, visit risnews.com.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

