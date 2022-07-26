AppraisalWorks, Verified Freddie Mac Software Partner, Announces Flagship Platform Supports ACE+ PDR

AppraisalWorks appraisal management technology increases lender efficiency and gives broader access to property data collectors along with real estate appraisers

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppraisalWorks, a leading provider of real estate appraisal technology, today announced its flagship AppraisalWorks™ appraisal management platform was verified by Freddie Mac, and added to the company’s list of Software Partners.

Real estate lenders who leverage the AppraisalWorks appraisal management platform for Freddie Mac’s new ACE+ PDR (automated collateral evaluation plus property data report) offering, benefit from the innovation of appraisal modernization that can result in quicker turn times, mitigation of risk, reduced cost and the advantage of a robust panel, ready at your fingertips to fulfill orders.

And for lenders already utilizing AppraisalWorks appraisal management technology, they can continue to benefit from streamlining administration of all real estate appraisal services, including management of vendor panels, onto one single platform.

“AppraisalWorks supports all aspects of appraisal modernization – from the new ACE+ PDR offering to Desktop and Hybrid appraisals in addition to traditional appraisal products, evaluations, and valuation solutions including Automated Valuation Models (AVMs),” said Ben Wiant, vice president of AppraisalWorks. “With AppraisalWorks, lenders will find the right valuation product for their specific need each time and a diversity of available vendor options to choose from, or, if a lender prefers not to manage their vendor panel, there is the option to utilize one or more of the growing number of appraisal management and inspection services companies available on the AppraisalWorks platform.”

There are many benefits in using the AppraisalWorks platform, including real-time communications, on-demand access to appraisal information and complete transparency throughout the appraisal process. Read our latest blog posts to learn more about the power of AppraisalWorks – key elements and unique features – to help you on the way to fully realizing the true value of appraisal modernization.

And if you’re just beginning your appraisal modernization journey, download our whitepaper “Choosing the Right Appraisal Management Platform” to help guide you through the process or reach out to one of our digital experts today!

About AppraisalWorks

AppraisalWorks is a cloud-based appraisal management technology platform that enables banks, credit unions, loan servicers and mortgage lenders to order, manage, maintain, and analyze real estate appraisals and collateral valuations. Through its Community and Enterprise versions, AppraisalWorks improves process efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and facilitates collaboration among lenders, borrowers, processors, appraisers, and the quality control team – significantly improving loan turnaround time, reducing cost per loan, and enhancing the borrower experience. AppraisalWorks is patented under U.S. Patent 10,635,999. Visit www.appraisalworks.com to transform your appraisal management function from costly overhead to a competitive advantage.

