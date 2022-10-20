AppQuantum Publishing Offers Investments Up to $1,000,000 in Mobile Game Developers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International mobile game publisher AppQuantum launches a new Business Acceleration Program for mobile free-to-play game developers. Now they can receive financial assistance up to $1,000,000.

The program mainly aims at the developers of casual or mid-core mobile free-to-play games. Company claims that its main goal is to achieve maximum synergy with the developer and an equivalent exchange in a partnership where everybody contributes to the final result.

AppQuantum offers not only investments, but is also striving to guide studios through the organization process, sharing its expertise and taking over all the needs in marketing, analytics, legal or services.

AppQuantum’s first investments started back in 2021 when it supported some small yet promising projects. In 2022 this turned into a full-fledged investment program, which includes various forms of partnership.

The company has now reserved $10,000,000 for the first round of investments. After reaching the limit and evaluating the efficiency, the publisher will start discussing the next possible round of investments with a limit of $20,000,000.

With AppQuantum’s Business Acceleration Program, developers will have access to the following partnership options:

Investment in the product, full or partial coverage of the studio’s burn rates;

Investment in the team (hiring, marketing, etc.);

Investment in the product with subsequent conversion into a share of the studio;

Investment in the product with or without subsequent publishing;

Publishing of the finished product;

Converting the entire team into a part of AppQuantum with a share of profit;

Investments/purchase of service solutions.

In 2022, AppQuantum Publishing signed a partnership agreement with Playrix — one of the largest mobile game developers in the world. Now the company will share its knowledge, solutions, expertise, and know-how with partners.

“We always keep in touch with the studios that set ambitious goals, whether it is to enter the top 50 grossing casual games or start self-publishing. Our aim is to help them achieve these goals much faster. We support the development of their products with high-quality marketing and assist them with self-publishing and legal issues,” — says Evgeny Maurus, Founder of AppQuantum.

More details about AppQuantum’s Business Acceleration Program for Developers and guidelines for applying to the program are available in this article.

Find more information about AppQuantum at the official website.

Contacts

PR Contact:



Andrzej Bublowski



pr@appquantum.com