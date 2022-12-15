AppOmni Adds to Series C Funding with New Investment From TSG

SaaS security leader continues momentum with additional funding, industry’s first SOC 2 Type 2 designation, and new remediation patent

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS security, has received follow-on investments from TSG, as well as other funds. The capital will bolster AppOmni’s go-to-market expansion in EMEA and Asia/Pacific and the company’s product development — extending both breadth of SaaS app coverage and depth of functionality. This funding adds to the company’s Series C round announced in June 2022, and it comes on the heels of a strategic investment from Cisco Investments announced in August 2022.

In addition to this latest injection of capital, AppOmni is also announcing its recent SOC 2 Type 2 designation and the award of its newest patent related to SaaS security remediation.

“I’m excited to welcome TSG as the newest AppOmni investor. We continue to grow rapidly in terms of revenue, customer base, geographies, and product capabilities,” said Brendan O’Connor, CEO and co-founder of AppOmni. “We have incredible momentum across the company, particularly as this additional capital coincides with our recent SOC 2 Type 2 designation and latest patent covering SaaS security remediation. These achievements will enable us to accelerate our product roadmap and extend our leadership position in the global SaaS security space.”

Chad Cardenas, founder and CEO of The Syndicate Group (TSG) added that “AppOmni has built an impressive channel program for a company of its stage and remains committed to partners playing a critical role in their future success. In addition, AppOmni delivers customer satisfaction and retention rates that are among the best in the cybersecurity industry. We believe AppOmni has established itself as not just today’s leader in SaaS security, but tomorrow’s leader as well. We’re excited to help AppOmni reach an even broader set of prospects and customers in the future through our channel investment program.”

AppOmni is now the first major SaaS security vendor to be awarded the SOC 2 Type 2 designation. SOC 2 Type 2 evaluates criteria over an extended period and is more stringent than SOC 2 Type 1, which is evaluated at a single point in time. This certification strengthens AppOmni’s ability to serve as a vendor to many leading enterprises, especially those housing sensitive data or in highly regulated industries such as banking, government, and healthcare.

The company is also excited to announce its latest patent: US11418393B1 – Remediation of detected configuration violations. This patent covers various processes, products, and systems related to remediation and auto-remediation of security issues within SaaS applications.

To learn more about AppOmni’s patents and certifications, please email info@appomni.com.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of enterprise level SaaS Security. Its patented technology and Developer Platform make it easy for security and IT teams to protect and monitor their entire SaaS environment, across all standard and custom SaaS applications. AppOmni deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. The result is unprecedented visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to establish rules for data access, data sharing, and 3rd party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. AppOmni was founded by top security practitioners from leading SaaS providers and is trusted by many of the world’s largest enterprises across technology, healthcare, banking, and security. AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator, one of Dark Reading’s “11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021,” and is a 2022 CyberTech 100 company. The company is backed by Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Thoma Bravo, and other top investors. For more information, please visit www.appomni.com.

About The Syndicate Group (TSG)

TSG helps startups scale faster with revenue growth and new customer acquisition by organizing exclusive investment access for their strategic go-to-market ecosystem. TSG programmatically aggregates dozens of strategics (VARs, Integrators, Consultancies, CXOs) who arrive on the cap table as a single investor entity, creating a virtual army of individual contributors in the field who then have skin in the game and are uniquely positioned to deliver results.

